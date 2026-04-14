Scott Ritter Interview: Empire Collapse, Hormuz Control & The End of U.S. Dominance (PART 2)

In this interview, Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector and U.S. Marine intelligence analyst, discussed the geopolitical consequences of America’s declining military and economic influence, particularly in the Middle East. He argued that the U.S. failure to maintain control over strategic regions like the Strait of Hormuz—now dominated by Iran—exposes the fragility of American global hegemony. Ritter described this as an “empire-terminating event,” emphasizing that the U.S. can no longer rely on military dominance or economic coercion to shape international affairs. Instead, he suggested that diplomatic engagement and humility, rather than bullying tactics, would have preserved America’s leadership role. However, he noted that the U.S. has lost credibility due to failed interventions in Ukraine and Iran, leading nations like Taiwan and Australia to reconsider their reliance on American security guarantees.

Ritter also addressed the erosion of the petrodollar system, warning that Iran’s push for alternative currencies (such as the yuan) undermines U.S. financial leverage. While he acknowledged there is currently no viable replacement for the dollar, he cautioned that continued economic mismanagement could accelerate its decline. Additionally, he criticized NATO’s post-Cold War expansion as destabilizing and celebrated its weakening, arguing that alliances like AUKUS and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific are collapsing due to waning U.S. power. Ritter concluded by stressing the importance of independent media in countering government propaganda and fostering informed public discourse, which he views as essential to preserving democratic principles amid growing global realignments.

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