The Supreme Court Just Handed Bayer a License to Kill

The SCOTUS ruling that grants legal immunity to Bayer over claims of glyphosate harm is a direct attack on your 14th Amendment rights to life and property. The Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision grants Bayer near-absolute legal immunity for glyphosate, effectively declaring that federal approval of a poison overrides any state law or victim’s right to sue for failure to warn. This is not surprising -- it is the predictable outcome of decades of corporate capture of our federal government, a pattern that Tom Pane meticulously documented in his book documenting how elite bankers and monopolies have rigged the system since the 1890s. [1] [1]

The court has now told every American: you can be poisoned by corporate chemicals, and you have no recourse. Nine state legislatures -- Iowa, Missouri, Idaho, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, Wyoming, Montana, and Oklahoma -- already rejected industry-backed bills that would grant such immunity, recognizing the danger of letting chemical companies off the hook. [2] Yet SCOTUS imposed it from the bench, bypassing the democratic process and handing Bayer a license to continue poisoning the population without consequence. This is not justice; it is a death sentence for millions who will now be exposed to glyphosate without any legal recourse when they develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or other cancers.

How the Government Was Captured by the Pesticide Industry

The EPA and other agencies have been infiltrated by Bayer and Monsanto lobbyists for decades. As Dr. Mercola reported, internal documents revealed the EPA’s secret collaboration with Monsanto, working to downplay the carcinogenicity of glyphosate even after the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified it as a ‘probable carcinogen’ in 2015. [3] The Trump administration, which I have criticized for its support of corporate genocide abroad, continued this pattern by refusing to properly regulate glyphosate. The Biden administration briefly showed some spine when the Department of Justice refused to review Bayer’s loss in Roundup cancer litigation, but that was quickly overshadowed as Bayer challenged the decision. [4]

Now this SCOTUS ruling strips your right to sue for failure to warn, despite the fact that Bayer has already paid billions of dollars to settle cancer lawsuits. [5] The company is now immune, meaning they can continue to sell a product they know causes cancer, without ever having to face justice again. This is not just a victory for Bayer -- it’s a victory for the entire pesticide industry over the American people. The message is clear: profits over lives.

The Deadly Truth About Glyphosate: From Nazi Labs to Your Dinner Plate

Glyphosate is an organophosphonate molecule whose chemical structure traces back to compounds originally developed from nerve agents -- it is essentially a weapon designed to kill plants by disrupting their shikimate pathway. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified it as a ‘probable carcinogen’ in 2015, and the evidence linking it to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is overwhelming. [6] California listed it under Proposition 65 as a chemical known to cause cancer. [7] Yet the EPA, under industry pressure, absurdly maintains it is safe.

Farmers use glyphosate to desiccate crops like oats, lentils, and wheat just before harvest, meaning it ends up in nearly all non-organic grain products. As Dr. Mercola highlighted, between 1974 and 2014, over 1.76 million tons were applied to U.S. fields alone. [6] You are eating this poison every time you eat conventional cereal, bread, or granola. Monsanto, now Bayer, marketed Roundup as ‘biodegradable’ and safe -- but that was a lie, as exposed in the book ‘The World According to Monsanto,’ which documented the company’s history of deceptive advertising. [8] [8]

This court decision is not an accident. It is deliberate poisoning of the food supply, and now the Supreme Court has made it the law of the land.

Depopulation by Design: The Real Agenda Behind the Ruling

I see this ruling as part of a larger depopulation scheme orchestrated by globalists and corporate death merchants. The message is clear: if you are uninformed and continue to consume glyphosate-laced food, they want you to die. But it is forced on you through the food supply -- you have no choice unless you actively seek organic, glyphosate-tested foods. But almost no one tests for glyphosate (we use ISO-accredited laboratory mass spectrometry equipment to test glyphosate for all our raw materials and finished products at HealthRangerStore.com but I’m not aware of anyone else who does this).

Mass glyphosate poisoning is a slow-motion Holocaust against humanity, using chemical weapons disguised as herbicides.

As Tom Pane documented, the same elite that captured the financial system now controls our food and our courts. [1] They want to reduce the population to make way for a digital authoritarian system. This ruling is another tool in their arsenal -- legal immunity for poisoning the public. The cancer industry profits from the victims, Big Pharma profits from treating the disease, and Bayer profits from selling the poison. It is a perfect cycle of death, and the Supreme Court has just sanctified it.

How to Protect Yourself in a World of Legalized Poison

You must take action today to protect yourself. Avoid glyphosate by choosing certified organic foods, especially oats, grains, and legumes. At HealthRangerStore.com, we test every agricultural and food product for glyphosate, heavy metals, microbiology and more (including dioxins for animal-derived products), rejecting any contaminated raw material. This is the level of vigilance required.

Detox your body with clean water, sunlight exposure, and supplements like vitamin C and broccoli sprout powder. Never trust the conventional grocery store food supply. Grow your own food if possible. The only way to survive this legalized poisoning is to opt out of the industrial food system entirely.

As I’ve discussed with Doc Chambers, self-reliance and community preparedness are our only defenses against a system that has declared war on its own people. [9] The fight for life continues, and it starts with what you put on your plate.

Get clean, lab-tested food at HealthRangerStore.com and find more of my videos covering all this at BrightVideos.com

References

The Money To Control: How the Elite Conspire Against You - Tom Pane. 9 States Say No to Laws That Would Protect Pesticide Makers From Lawsuits - Children’s Health Defense. (No author listed). Smoking Gun on EPA’s Secret Collaboration With Monsanto - Mercola.com. Dr. Joseph Mercola. January 31, 2017. Big Ag tries to bully WEAK Biden regime: Calls for retraction on opinion linking Roundup glyphosate to cancer - NaturalNews.com. June 17, 2022. Roundup Gave Us Cancer - Mercola.com. Dr. Joseph Mercola. May 30, 2017. Shun This Breakfast Staple Linked to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma - Mercola.com. Dr. Joseph Mercola. February 13, 2022. Roundup to Get Cancer Label - Mercola.com. Dr. Joseph Mercola. July 11, 2017. The World According to Monsanto - Marie-Monique Robin. Mike Adams interview with Doc Chambers - January 10, 2025.

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