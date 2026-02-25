The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Lauschke's avatar
Amy Lauschke
9h

"In a monumental decision delivered on February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court struck a vital blow for constitutional limits and economic liberty, ruling that former President Donald Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs was unconstitutional."

Right from the beginning of the article, this must have been written by AIG. "former President Donald Trump"?

Reply
Share
Steve Brown's avatar
Steve Brown
9h

Idiot. Did you vote for Kamala?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture