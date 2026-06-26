In a seven-to-two ruling, the Supreme Court granted Bayer, which acquired Monsanto, absolute legal immunity for glyphosate, effectively barring any state-level lawsuits over the herbicide’s alleged cancer risks. The decision rested on the federal government’s position that glyphosate is safe, a stance critics argue reflects regulatory capture by the pesticide industry. The ruling eliminates the right to sue Bayer under state law for harms linked to glyphosate, which is classified as a probable carcinogen by international agencies like the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Adams asserts that this outcome aligns with a broader depopulation agenda, noting that glyphosate, originally derived from research involving Nazi scientists and related to organophosphate nerve agents, contaminates non-organic crops as a desiccant. The commentary warns that consumers face a “slow suicide” from non-organic foods and emphasizes the importance of testing products for glyphosate, heavy metals, and dioxins, as well as adopting organic diets and detoxification practices to mitigate exposure.

Separately, the Trump administration has demanded that OpenAI restrict the release of its upcoming GPT-5.6 model to only government-approved partners, a move Adams describes as a unilateral, unconstitutional seizure of control over artificial intelligence. This follows similar pressure on Anthropic to limit distribution of its Mythos model, which the Pentagon had labeled a cybersecurity threat. Adams warns that this licensing scheme, lacking published rules or due process, hands the future of AI to China and signals an impending effort to ban Chinese open-source models outright. The commentary urges individuals to download models from platforms like Hugging Face immediately, invest in local hardware to run AI independently, and use VPNs to evade potential government restrictions. It frames the administration’s actions as part of a pattern of authoritarian overreach, comparing the potential criminalization of unapproved AI models to life in a “North Korea-like” society, and calls for public pushback through contacting representatives.

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