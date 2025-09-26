Secret military summit coincides with new J6 revelations: Is WW3 being used to distract from domestic false flags?

As the Pentagon convenes an unprecedented secret meeting of top military leaders, explosive new FBI admissions reveal that 275 undercover agents were embedded among protesters during the January 6 Capitol events—raising urgent questions about whether the U.S. government is accelerating global conflict to overshadow domestic false flags and suppress evidence of Deep State deception.

Pentagon’s War Summit: A Prelude to Nuclear Escalation?

According to military analyst Mike Adams, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has summoned every active-duty admiral and general to a classified briefing—an extraordinary move signaling imminent large-scale military action. Adams warns this likely precedes a U.S.-led strike on Iran, orchestrated alongside Israel, which could rapidly escalate into a global nuclear conflict involving Russia and China.

“This isn’t just about Iran,” Adams asserts. “It’s about depopulation, financial reset, and martial law. The globalists want war to justify seizing assets, collapsing economies, and erasing history.”

Key threats include:

Iran’s ballistic missiles , capable of overwhelming Israel’s defenses.

Russia’s Poseidon nuclear torpedoes , reportedly positioned off U.S. coasts, which could unleash 100-megaton tidal waves in retaliation.

China’s hypersonic missiles, poised to decimate U.S. carriers in minutes.

Adams argues that the U.S. military, weakened by woke policies and technological inferiority, is being set up for catastrophic failure—a deliberate ploy to justify domestic tyranny.

J6: The FBI’s False Flag Playbook

Simultaneously, newly surfaced FBI documents confirm 275 plainclothes agents infiltrated January 6 crowds—bolstering claims the event was a staged false flag to frame Trump supporters and justify crackdowns on dissent.

“This proves J6 was an orchestrated entrapment operation,” Adams notes. “Just like JFK, 9/11, and Oklahoma City, the Deep State manufactures crises to strip freedoms.”

The parallels are chilling:

JFK Assassination: A newly uncovered NBC video allegedly debunks the “lone gunman” theory, implicating intelligence agencies.

Charlie Kirk’s Death: Skeptics argue his assassination mirrors JFK’s cover-up, with fabricated evidence and FBI spoofed texts.

Covid & Vaccines: Another engineered crisis to usher in medical tyranny.

The Endgame: War as a Smokescreen for Tyranny

Adams warns that World War III is being weaponized to:

Enforce martial law, suspend elections, and confiscate guns. Collapse the economy, enabling a “Great Reset” with digital IDs and CBDCs. Depopulate via nuclear war, famine, and bioweapons.

“They’ll blame Russia or Iran,” Adams predicts, “while the real enemy is within—the same cabal that killed JFK and rigged elections.”

What’s Next?

With Israel pushing for strikes on Iran and Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby, the world stands on the brink. Meanwhile, alternative researchers urge scrutiny of:

NBC’s suppressed JFK footage.

FBI’s role in J6 provocations.

The military-industrial complex’s profit motives.

As Adams concludes: “The playbook hasn’t changed—only the stakes.”

