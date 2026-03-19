Seth Holehouse Interview: Self-Reliance, Community, and Survival Skills

In this interview hosted by Mike Adams on BrightVideos.com, Seth Holhouse, host of Man in America, discusses his journey toward self-reliance and community preparedness. Seth shares his experiences moving multiple times since 2020, transitioning from urban New York City to rural Ohio before settling in upstate New York to build a stronger community network. He emphasizes the importance of practical skills—such as gardening, raising livestock, and freeze-drying food—over merely stockpiling supplies. His family’s preparedness efforts include storing food, securing water sources, and maintaining backup power, but he highlights the critical role of community, particularly in homeschooling groups and local farming networks.

Seth introduces his Ready Score system, an online tool that assesses preparedness across 11 categories, helping individuals identify gaps in their resilience plans. He also discusses his upcoming book, Prep Like Noah, which reframes preparedness as a return to traditional, self-sufficient living rather than fear-based survivalism. Both Seth and Mike stress the need for decentralized solutions—from local food production to independent media—to counter potential disruptions like supply chain failures or geopolitical instability. The conversation concludes with an emphasis on maintaining hope and faith amid global challenges while prioritizing practical readiness and community collaboration.

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