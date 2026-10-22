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Steve Terry's avatar
Steve Terry
4d

GOD BLESS the truth-tellers like Mike Adams, Michael Yon, Matt Bracken, Scott Ritter, Colonel Douglas MacGregor, Alex Jones and many many others❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4d

"Those who finance and manage the clash of opposites can remain in control of the synthesis, while maintaining some control over the nature and degree of the conflict. The Order will then be able to determine the evolution and nature of the New World Order."

America's Secret Establishment

Antony Sutton

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