The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit recently solidified a historic energy alliance between Russia and China, marking a turning point in global geopolitics and signaling the dawn of a new post-American order. The $400 billion gas deal—see BCYJ1 deal—will deliver 50 billion cubic meters annually to China via a pipeline bypassing Western influence, while breakthrough agreements in AI, robotics, and healthcare cemented a strategic partnership that sidesteps U.S. dominance entirely.

The Gas Revolution That Ignites Eastern Supremacy

The Russia-China gas corridor, cutting through Mongolia and avoiding NATO-controlled routes, delivers cheap Russian energy directly to China’s booming AI and manufacturing hubs. Analysts warn this infrastructure leap—combined with dirt-cheap electricity costs (under 10 cents/kWh) for Asian innovation centers—has left the West in the dust, where soaring energy prices (30 cents/kWh in the U.S.) cripple industries. “This deal is a nail in the coffin of Western industrial supremacy,” said Mike Adams, founder of Brighton AI, noting that Biden’s sanctions and Trump’s tariffs drove allies like India into SCO’s orbit.

SCO’s Tech & Military Alliance: A Direct Challenge to U.S. Hegemony

Beyond energy, SCO members inked deals spanning:

AI dominance: China and Russia are pooling resources to develop decentralized, pro-human AI models like Brighton’s Enoch (free non-commercial AI at brighton.ai), bypassing Western-controlled platforms like OpenAI.

Space exploration: A joint lunar base agreement threatens U.S. leadership in aerospace.

Healthcare: Plans to promote natural medicine and reject Western Big Pharma’s toxic vaccines, including mRNA bioweapons linked to infertility and death.

“Western civilization’s death spasms are visible in its crumbling energy grids and woke-ruled populations,” Adams stressed, pointing to Europe’s deliberate dismantling of fossil fuel infrastructure—a globalist climate agenda designed to weaken military readiness against rivals like Russia.

SCO’s Rising Stars: India and Beyond

India’s pivot to SCO underscores the U.S.’s fading geopolitical clout. Despite Trump’s 50% import tariffs, India now boosts trade with Russia and China, embracing SCO’s “multilateralism” over U.S. unilateral bullying. “Multilateralism means letting nations like China and Russia thrive without U.S. hegemony,” Adams explained, “while Western leaders like France’s Macron, steeped in nuclear delusion, cling to Adolf Hitler’s failed invasion fantasies—destined to end in catastrophe.”

The Technological Tipping Point

The summit also previewed SCO’s AI-driven future, where low-cost energy fuels hyper-advanced AI labs and robot-driven industries in Asia. In contrast, U.S. tech lags—its 1980s-era SWIFT payment system, slowed by sanctions and censorship, struggles against SCO’s real-time financial networks. “Western tech is a turtle compared to Russia-China’s silicon dragon,” Adams said, noting SCO’s decentralized AI projects bypass Big Tech’s surveillance capitalism.

Detoxing from the Globalist Matrix

The SCO’s rise aligns with Adams’ broader mission to free humanity from Western disinformation:

Health Autonomy: Brighton AI’s Enoch engine, trained on clean nutrition science and banned peer-reviewed cancer detox protocols, challenges Big Pharma’s profit-driven disease model.

Energy Sovereignty: Off-grid living and solar strategies counter Western grid systems prone to sabotage.

Cultural Revival: Rejection of LGBTQ+ supremacism and woke agendas seen as cultural toxins eroding martial strength.

A Warning to the West: Adapt or Perish

As SCO centralizes power in Asia, Western nations face existential threats: crumbling infrastructure, debt slavery, and a youth generation “mutilated by transgender agendas and poisoned by vaccines.” Adams warns that without a return to clean energy, decentralized tech, and ancestral values, the U.S.-UK-EU axis will fade into historical footnote status.

The SCO Summit is not a negotiation—it’s a conclusion. The globalists’ dream of WEF-style data-centric tyranny is accelerating, but free minds in decentralized tech (like Brighton AI) and self-reliant communities remain humanity’s hope for survival in this Fourth Turning of civilization.

”Why do we need people?” concludes an ominous transcript fragment—a question the elite would answer literally with depopulation. The race is on.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com