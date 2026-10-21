Shannon Joy and Sasha Latypova Interview: Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands and the PREP Act License to Kill

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with Shannon Joy and Sasha Latypova about a landmark medical freedom case in the Netherlands. The case, a civil tort action, alleges a global conspiracy involving figures like Bill Gates and seeks to hold individuals personally liable for injuries from COVID-19 vaccines. The Netherlands’ unique legal system permits such lawsuits against individuals, bypassing corporate liability protections common in the U.S. The case has survived procedural attempts to dismiss it, and the first hearing on the merits is scheduled to begin. The plaintiffs and their legal team have submitted extensive evidence, including a 107-page expert testimony with a terabyte of supporting documents.

The discussion also addressed broader issues of government accountability and public health policy. Latypova argued that the COVID-19 response was a military-led campaign, not a public health effort, and is protected in the U.S. by the PREP Act, which grants immunity from liability. She and Joy criticized political figures for failing to deliver on promises of accountability, describing a system where governments are focused on reducing life expectancy to manage debt. Both guests emphasized the importance of local action and self-sufficiency over reliance on national political figures. Joy noted that she boycotts federal elections but remains active in local politics, while Latypova highlighted state-level health freedom legislation as a more effective avenue for change.