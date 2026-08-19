Shelby Hosana Interview: Finding Love and Building the Unjected Future

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with Shelby Hosanna, founder of the Unjected platform, about her mission to connect unvaccinated individuals for dating, friendship, and community building. Hosanna, a mother of three from Maui, Hawaii, explained that she created Unjected in 2021 after reviewing the Pfizer trial documents and experiencing a vaccine injury herself during her teenage years. The platform, available as an app on Apple and Google Play, requires a one-dollar sign-up fee to deter spammers and has facilitated several marriages and the births of at least 15 children from couples who met through the service.

Hosanna emphasized the importance of maintaining “genetic integrity” and avoiding intimate relationships with those who received mRNA injections, citing concerns about heritable DNA damage, shedding of spike proteins, and long-term health consequences. Adams supported her stance by detailing scientific evidence that spike proteins suppress natural genetic repair mechanisms. Hosanna also discussed broader themes of spiritual warfare, the demonization of the unvaccinated, and the need for community resilience through sovereign living, including proper nutrition and detoxification. She announced upcoming resources, including a school platform and educational guides on vaccine exemptions and shedding, available at unjected.com.

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