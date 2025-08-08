Shield Arms unveils modular pistol system: Glock-compatible firearms with aluminum frames

In a groundbreaking reveal on Brighteon.com, Shield Arms CEO Brandon Zeider announced the company’s upcoming Modular Pistol System (MPS), a revolutionary firearm platform featuring interchangeable aluminum grip modules compatible with Glock slides. The system, slated for late 2024 or early 2025, promises enhanced ergonomics, customization, and durability while leveraging Shield Arms’ high-capacity steel magazines—including a new 30-round option.

A Game-Changer for Concealed Carry and Home Defense

During an interview with Mike Adams, a staunch Second Amendment advocate, Zeider showcased prototypes of the MPS, emphasizing its aluminum frame—a significant upgrade over traditional polymer frames.

"The rigidity of aluminum improves control and reduces felt recoil," Zeider explained. "This system lets you configure anything from a compact 10-round carry pistol to a full-size 30-round home-defense setup—all using the same serialized chassis."

Key features of the MPS include:

Glock slide compatibility, allowing users to swap slides between configurations.

Aggressive stippling and ergonomic beaver tails for superior grip.

Flared magwells and modular backstraps for customization.

Support for Shield Arms’ S15, S20, and S30 steel magazines, which Zeider credits as the "backbone" of their platform.

Solving the Glock Magazine Problem

Adams, a longtime Glock 43X user, praised Shield Arms’ steel magazines for addressing a critical flaw in polymer Glock mags: wear-induced failures. "The steel mags don’t degrade over time. That reliability convinced me to switch from SIG," he said.

Zeider also teased upcoming carbine variants compatible with Shield Arms’ pistol magazines—enabling seamless transitions between pistol and rifle platforms.

Industry Trends and Legal Optimism

With firearm sales in a "Trump slump" (a market slowdown under Republican administrations), Zeider emphasized innovation as the antidote. "The MPS isn’t just another pistol—it’s a scalable system," he said, hinting at future 10mm models.

The duo also discussed NFA reforms, including the anticipated removal of suppressor tax stamps in 2025. Adams quipped, "Why regulate safety devices? A suppressed .45 lets me jog and plink targets without ear protection!"

Availability and Next Steps

The MPS is expected to launch in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025, with aftermarket support from third-party manufacturers. For now, Shield Arms continues to dominate the Glock aftermarket with its S15 mags and grip-chopping service for compact carry.

Adams closed with a rallying cry: "This is the time to buy—before the next panic. Shield Arms is redefining what a pistol can be."

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com