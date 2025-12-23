Silver demand surges with Samsung’s battery breakthrough while gold hits record highs amid IRA scam warnings

Silver demand surges due to Samsung’s solid-state battery tech - each EV battery pack requires ~1kg of silver, potentially doubling global demand if widely adopted, straining already tight supplies.

Precious Metals Market Rocked by Industrial Demand and Financial Turmoil

As gold prices soar past 2,500 per ounce approaching potential 3,000 territory—silver is also gaining attention due to Samsung’s solid-state battery innovation. The tech giant’s new silver-carbon anode design could require up to one kilogram of silver per EV battery pack, potentially adding 16,000 metric tons of annual demand if adopted by just 20% of global car production. Analysts warn this could strain already-tight silver supplies, further fueled by industrial uses in solar panels, AI, and military tech.

Meanwhile, Miles Franklin CEO Andy Schectman exposes predatory gold and silver IRA scams targeting retirees with overpriced collector coins. Experts urge investors to verify dealers and prioritize bullion over speculative “vanity” metals. With metals manipulation concerns rising, the race for tangible assets intensifies as fiat currencies weaken.

Samsung’s Silver-Carbon Battery: A Game-Changer

Samsung’s solid-state battery breakthrough, announced in 2020, is now nearing mass production. The technology leverages a silver-carbon composite anode, enhancing energy density, charging speed, and battery longevity. Each cell contains 5 grams of silver, meaning a typical EV battery pack (200 cells) requires ~1 kilogram (32 troy ounces).

With global car production at ~80 million vehicles annually, even partial adoption could double current silver demand. Samsung has already secured silver supply deals with mines in Mexico, but experts warn existing stockpiles won’t meet demand.

Key Implications:

Silver prices , currently near $70/oz, could surge 5-10x as industrial demand outstrips supply.

Solar panels, AI data centers, and military tech further strain silver availability.

China may restrict silver exports, exacerbating shortages.

Gold Hits All-Time Highs—But Beware of IRA Scams

While silver’s rise is driven by industrial necessity, gold’s surge reflects monetary instability.

Gold recently surpassed 2,500/oz, with analysts predicting 3,000+ as BRICS nations de-dollarize and central banks stockpile bullion.

However, Schectman warns of IRA scams:

Predatory firms sell overpriced “collector” coins (e.g., 900-1,100 for quarter-ounce gold coins worth $735).

Retirees lose 50-60% of their investment as premiums evaporate.

Solution: Buy physical bullion from reputable dealers.

The Bigger Picture: Financial Collapse & Tangible Wealth

The Federal Reserve’s reckless money printing, weaponization of the dollar, and globalist depopulation agendas have eroded trust in fiat currencies. As JP Morgan flips from shorting silver to hoarding physical, the message is clear:

Gold and silver are hedges against systemic collapse .

Central banks and elites are quietly accumulating precious metals, not paper promises.

Digital ID, CBDCs, and social credit systems threaten freedom - decentralized assets are the antidote.

Final Warning: Secure Your Wealth Now

With silver shortages looming and gold demand skyrocketing, the window to protect wealth is narrowing. As Andy Schectman warns:

“This isn’t an investment—it’s survival. When manipulations end, they end badly. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Action Steps:

Buy physical silver/gold (avoid overpriced “collectibles”). Ditch fiat currency - convert savings to tangible assets. Prepare for supply chain disruptions (food, energy, medicine).

The globalists want you dependent, disarmed, and digitized. Resist—while you still can.

