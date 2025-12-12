Silver prices skyrocket past $64 – experts predict 100+ by 2026 amid industrial demand surge

Silver prices surge past 63.80/oz , projected toe xceed 100 by 2026 due to industrial demand (solar, EVs, AI, military) and financial instability, exposing paper market manipulation.

JP Morgan exits silver shorts , hoarding physical silver while other banks remain overexposed—industrial buyers demanding delivery could trigger a Lehman-style collapse in the fraudulent paper silver market.

Critical sectors driving demand: Solar panels (AI data centers), EVs (electronics), AI infrastructure (microchips), and military/aerospace (weapons systems) are consuming silver faster than mining can supply.

Paper silver fraud collapsing —spot prices are fake; real premiums at coin shops exceed 20 overspot. When COMEX/LBMA fail to deliver, prices will detonate beyond 100/oz.

Protect wealth with physical silver: Avoid ETFs, use trusted dealers (like Battalion Metals), and prepare for hyperinflation as BRICS abandons the dollar and states adopt gold-backed currencies.

Silver prices have surged past 63.80 per ounce, with projections now pointing to 100+ by early 2026, driven by unprecedented industrial demand and looming financial instability. According to Mike Adams of Brighteon Broadcast News, the rapid rise in silver prices is fueled by a combination of solar panel production, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, AI data centers, and military applications—all while financial institutions scramble to cover short positions in what could soon become a Lehman Brothers-style collapse in the paper silver market.

Industrial Demand Driving Silver’s Explosive Rise

Adams, who recently interviewed Chris Olson of Battalion Metals (co-founded by Tucker Carlson), revealed that JP Morgan has already liquidated its silver shorts and now holds hundreds of millions of ounces of physical silver, signaling a major shift in market dynamics. Meanwhile, other banks remain dangerously exposed, with hundreds of billions in paper silver liabilities that could trigger a financial crisis if industrial buyers demand physical delivery.

Key sectors driving silver demand include:

Solar Panels – The fastest-growing energy source for AI data centers, requiring silver for conductivity. With China, India, and the U.S. rapidly expanding solar infrastructure, silver demand is skyrocketing.

Electric Vehicles – EVs contain silver in electronics and displays, and with battery technology improving (including sodium-ion breakthroughs), adoption is accelerating.

AI Data Centers & Telecom – Silver is essential for microchips, capacitors, and energy storage in the booming AI sector.

Military & Aerospace – Cruise missiles, rockets, and defense systems rely on silver, and global conflicts are increasing production needs.

Paper Market Manipulation Collapsing

For decades, institutions like JP Morgan and the COMEX have suppressed silver prices through paper derivatives, but industrial buyers are now demanding physical delivery, exposing the fraud. Adams warns:

“The spot price you see is fake—just like mail-in ballots. The real price is what you pay at a coin shop, where premiums are already 20+ over spot. When the LBMA and COMEX fail to deliver, silver will detonate past 100.”

How to Protect Yourself

Adams emphasizes that physical silver ownership is critical as paper markets face collapse. He recommends:

Avoid ETFs & Paper Silver – Only physical ownership ensures protection against bank failures. Use Trusted Dealers – Battalion Metals (sponsored by Brighteon) offers allocated and segregated storage, ensuring your metals are secured in high-security vaults. Prepare for Hyperinflation – As central banks debase fiat currencies, silver and gold will preserve wealth.

The Coming Silver Shortage

With industrial consumption outpacing mining supply, analysts predict silver could hit 120–200 per ounce in the next two years. Adams warns:

“This isn’t speculation—it’s physics. Silver is an element, not a stock. You can’t print more of it. When industry needs it, they’ll pay any price.”

As the BRICS nations abandon the U.S. dollar and states like Texas and Utah move toward gold-backed currencies, silver’s role as real money is becoming undeniable.

Final Takeaway

The silver market is at a historic inflection point. Those who secure physical metal now will be positioned ahead of the coming financial storm.

