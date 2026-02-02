Silver Psychological Warfare and America’s Pedophile Satanists

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, the video discusses several key events from February 2026 so far, including the release of Epstein-related documents confirming widespread blackmail and compromising high-profile figures across Western governments. The host, Mike Admas, warns of geopolitical instability tied to Israel and Iran, while also analyzing a sharp drop in silver prices—attributed to market manipulation by bullion banks targeting leveraged investors.

Separately, Adams shares a personal experience with fraudulent Amazon GPU vendors and provides insights on cost-effective AI hardware for text-to-speech applications. He announces plans to expand free audiobook production using an open-source AI engine and highlights updates to Brighteon’s platforms, including new indexed books and research tools.

The discussion concludes with reflections on the implications of Epstein’s operations, linking them to broader geopolitical and financial control, while urging vigilance against misinformation and financial scams. The tone remains focused on factual reporting without endorsing specific theories.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com