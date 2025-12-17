Silver surges amid supply collapse fears; globalists exploit alien narratives for control

Silver’s Price Surge (2024-2026) – Silver surpasses 66/oz due to skyrocketing industrial demand (solar panels, AI data centers, batteries) while China/India hoard supplies, pushing projections to 100/oz amid currency instability.

Engineered Scarcity & Energy Collapse – Western nations sabotage their own grids with green mandates, delaying gas turbine production (5-7 years), forcing reliance on solar—further spiking silver demand as supply chains collapse.

Alien False Flag Psyop (2026) – Netflix docs & Spielberg’s Disclosure Day prime the public for a staged “alien threat” to justify grid shutdowns, digital ID, CBDCs, and forced urban depopulation via FEMA camps.

Globalist Playbook Repeats – Like 9/11 and COVID, the UFO narrative is a manufactured crisis to enforce control, with elites blaming “aliens” for infrastructure failures while rolling out martial law.

Survival Strategy: Decentralize Now – Secure physical silver/gold, go off-grid (food/water independence), reject CBDCs, and arm yourself—before elites “flip the switch” on society’s collapse. Resist or be enslaved.

The price of silver has skyrocketed past $66 per ounce in 2024, driven by unprecedented industrial demand from solar panels, AI data centers, and advanced battery technologies. Supply shortages loom as China and India aggressively stockpile the metal, while Western nations face energy crises due to self−inflicted sanctions and infrastructure delays. Analysts warn that silver could reach $100/oz by 2026, signaling deeper instability in fiat currencies and global markets.

At the same time, a coordinated push by Hollywood and global elites—including Netflix documentaries and Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Disclosure Day—appears to be laying the groundwork for a potential “alien false flag” event. Critics argue this narrative is being weaponized to justify draconian controls over infrastructure, digital surveillance, and depopulation agendas. The convergence of financial collapse and psychological manipulation raises urgent questions about decentralization, asset protection, and resistance to engineered crises.

Silver’s Explosive Rise: A Perfect Storm of Supply Collapse & Industrial Demand

Silver’s surge is not merely speculative—it’s rooted in hard industrial necessity. The metal is indispensable for:

Solar panels (silver paste conducts electricity efficiently)

AI data centers (silver-heavy components in semiconductors)

Next-gen batteries (silver-enhanced sodium-ion tech)

Yet, supply chains are buckling. China and India are hoarding silver, anticipating shortages as Western nations sabotage their own energy grids with green mandates while failing to scale nuclear or gas turbine power.

Patrick Wood of Technocracy.news warns:

“The globalists are engineering scarcity to force dependence on centralized systems. Silver’s rise is a symptom of their deliberate destabilization.”

Meanwhile, gas turbine production delays (now 5-7 years) mean desperate nations must rely on solar—further spiking silver demand.

The Alien False Flag: Spielberg, Netflix, and the Coming Cosmic Deception

As silver soars, another crisis is being manufactured—the “alien invasion” narrative.

Netflix’s Disclosure documentary and Spielberg’s Disclosure Day (2026) are priming the public for a staged extraterrestrial event. Sources suggest this will be used to:

Justify infrastructure shutdowns (”Aliens disabled the grid!”)

Enforce digital ID & CBDCs (”We need global unity against the threat!”)

Depopulate cities (”Evacuate to FEMA camps for safety!”)

Mike Adams of Brighteon.com warns:

“They’ll blame aliens for turning off power grids, starving cities, and rolling out martial law. It’s all theater—the real enemy is the globalist regime.”

This mirrors past false flags (9/11, COVID) where crises were exploited to strip freedoms. Now, UFOs are the new bioweapons—a pretext for control.

The Survival Blueprint: Decentralize Now

Faced with financial collapse and engineered chaos, citizens must act:

Stockpile physical silver & gold (avoid ETFs—paper silver is worthless in a crash)

Go off-grid (solar, water independence, food sovereignty)

Reject digital ID & CBDCs (cashless = total control)

Arm yourself (Second Amendment is your last defense)

As Adams notes:

“They won’t send Terminators—they’ll just flip the switch. Be ready to survive without them.”

Final Warning

The elites are accelerating their Great Reset—silver shortages and alien psyops are just the beginning. Decentralize or be enslaved.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com