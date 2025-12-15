Silver surges to record highs amid dollar instability, supply crunch, and investor scams

Silver prices hit historic highs ($64+/oz) due to surging industrial demand (solar, AI, EVs, defense) and China’s export controls, creating a projected 150–250M-ounce deficit by 2025.

Silver prices have skyrocketed to historic highs, surpassing 64 per ounce,as global demand surges while supply dwindles. Analysts warn that China, Russia, and the U.S. are aggressively stockpiling silver as a strategic asset, exacerbating shortages and exposing deep flaws in the COMEX and LBMA markets, where delivery failures are becoming increasingly common. Meanwhile, gold has also surged to 4,100 per ounce, reinforcing a broader precious metals rally as investors flee fiat currency risks.

In an exclusive interview on Brighteon.com, financial experts Mike Adams and Chris Olson (CEO of Battalion Metals) revealed startling insights into the silver market’s unprecedented volatility—and the predatory scams preying on unsuspecting investors.

The Perfect Storm: Why Silver Prices Are Exploding

1. Industrial Demand Outstrips Supply

Solar panels, AI data centers, EVs, and defense applications are consuming silver at record rates.

China has imposed export controls , prioritizing domestic needs—removing hundreds of millions of ounces from global markets annually.

Analysts predict 800 million ounces of industrial demand by 2030, with deficits already exceeding 150–250 million ounces in 2025 alone.

2. COMEX & LBMA Dysfunction

These markets were designed for paper trading , not physical delivery—yet buyers are now demanding actual metal .

Olson warns of “backwardation” (spot prices exceeding futures), indicating desperation among institutional players.

Millions of ounces are being shifted out of registered vaults, signaling hoarding and potential defaults.

3. Federal Reserve’s Fiscal Collapse

The Fed is losing $5 billion/month due to its disastrous bond-buying spree since 2020.

Quantitative easing is back —$40 billion/month in Treasury purchases—fueling inflation fears.

Olson warns: “The Fed is now subordinate to government financing needs… debasement is the new normal.”

Gold IRA Scams: How Retirees Are Being Fleeced

While silver surges, predatory gold IRA companies are exploiting retirees:

Charging 40–60% premiums while hiding true metal values.

Using celebrity endorsements to lure victims into overpriced paper contracts.

Fake reviews: Companies bribe customers to remove negative feedback.

Chris Olson (partnered with Tucker Carlson to launch Battalion Metals) exposed these scams:

“They’re stealing from retirees—and their children’s futures. We’ve seen invoices where gold is sold at $8,000/oz—when the real price is half that.”

Solution: Stick with high-integrity dealers (like Battalion Metals) that offer transparent pricing and physical delivery.

What’s Next? $100 Silver—Or Higher?

Bank of America forecasts 65/oz by 2026 but Olson and Adams believe hyperinflation could push it past 100.

Gold/Silver Ratio Collapsing: Historically 29:1, now 64:1—meaning silver is still undervalued. Adjusted for inflation, $150/oz would match 1980’s peak.

Retail Demand Lags—but when panic hits (like during Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse), shortages will worsen.

How to Protect Yourself

Buy Physical Silver (coins, bars)—avoid paper ETFs (counterparty risk). Vault with Trusted Providers (e.g., Battalion Metals’ segregated storage). Beware of Scams: Research dealers—avoid high-pressure sales tactics. Prepare for Dollar Collapse: Diversify into gold, land, ammunition, and storable food.

Final Warning

As Adams concluded:

“2026 will be radical. The Fed can’t stop printing, COMEX is failing, and silver is the last safe haven. Don’t wait—the dam is breaking.”

Stay informed. Stack wisely. The financial system as we know it is crumbling.

