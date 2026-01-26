The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Finch's avatar
Jack Finch
11h

I understand that our government lies but in this case I non-concur that the ICU RN was a murder victim. I've killed enemies in war and been a sworn reserve LEO. I believe you know what happens in tense situations like this based on your training with LEO's and others. Somebody shouts "gun" in such a scenario and bad things happen. I think the RN's pistol, a Sig P320 with Romeo sight likely had an ND when the pistol was seized. And then? DRT followed. Good shoot? YMMV but using the reasonable man standard I think it will be found lawful. The billions in fraud? I hope people are soon arrested for it. Tom Homan is being sent to Minneapolis tonight by Trump. He is facing an insurgency financed by forces you are aware of Mike, or should be. What to do? You know... Force will be met by superior counterforce and then? We could see societal chaos and worse. Whose plan? I say globalists. Blame Trump and his people but IMO they are the main forces protecting us from the radical Leftists and worse while trying to save our republic. As you preach... Be Prepared... for 2026 is going to become increasingly dangerous IMO.

Reply
Share
WRE's avatar
WRE
6h

Mike, you've lost your footing!! I know you're a smart guy but you're either missing or ignoring the fundamental thread in all this!! The fact is we ARE IN a war created and fomented by the very people who are promoting and creating the so-called protests!! This is classic Communist Revolutionary action as designed by Karl Marx and expanded and refined by his acolytes over the years since he wrote his manifesto!!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture