In today’s interview, Steve Quayle discussed his concerns about global depopulation efforts and the rise of AI and hybrid entities. Quayle argued that the destruction of global infrastructure—such as energy and food production systems—is part of a deliberate plan to reduce the human population, making way for AI-driven labor and genetically engineered hybrids. He referenced his book Terminated, which warns of humanity’s impending demise due to societal blindness to these threats. Quayle also introduced his Glyph Report, a subscription-based project analyzing ancient symbols and texts, which he claims reveal a blueprint for humanity’s destruction orchestrated by fallen angels and global elites. He emphasized that these entities are influencing modern technology, including AI, which he believes is being used to summon and embody demonic forces rather than serving as mere artificial intelligence.

Quayle further warned that geopolitical conflicts, such as the war in the Middle East, are engineered to accelerate famine and economic collapse, aligning with long-term depopulation goals. He speculated that advanced robotics and AI will soon replace human labor, while hybrid biological entities—possibly infused with demonic intelligence—will dominate the post-human future. The discussion also touched on suppressed archaeological discoveries, such as underground cities and ancient stargates, which Quayle believes contain warnings and forbidden knowledge. He urged vigilance, stating that current events reflect a spiritual battle foretold in religious texts. The interview concluded with Quayle promoting his documentary on Yellowstone National Park, which he described as a critical study of extremophiles and planetary dynamics, reinforcing his broader theme of hidden truths shaping humanity’s fate.

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