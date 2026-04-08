Steve Quayle Interview: Nuclear War Warning, Iran Strike Risks and Global Collapse (Part 1)

In today’s interview, Mike Adams and Steve Quayle discussed escalating geopolitical tensions and the potential for a global nuclear conflict. Quayle asserted that Iran possesses advanced nuclear capabilities, including deliverable missiles and drones, and warned that Israel may initiate a nuclear strike due to depleted conventional weapons stockpiles. He highlighted the technological superiority of nations like Russia and Iran in hypersonic and drone warfare, contrasting it with what he described as outdated U.S. military infrastructure. Both speakers expressed concerns about the economic and societal collapse that could follow widespread energy infrastructure destruction in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for preparedness amid rising global instability.

Quayle also raised alarms about potential financial collapse, bioweapon deployment, and food supply disruptions due to environmental warfare. The interview underscored the fragility of modern supply chains and urged listeners to secure essential resources, including iodine for radiation protection and emergency food supplies. Adams promoted preparedness products from the Health Ranger Store while acknowledging the unpredictable nature of current global conflicts. The discussion concluded with a warning about the rapid deterioration of geopolitical stability and the urgent need for individual readiness in the face of potential catastrophic events.

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