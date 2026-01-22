Storm Survival Gear, AI Brain Cloning, and China’s DEFEAT of ChatGPT

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discusses preparedness for an approaching winter storm, emphasizing the importance of testing diesel generators and maintaining backup power sources. He shares personal experiences troubleshooting his generator and recommends reliable tools like NOCO battery boosters and Milwaukee power equipment. Adams also highlights advancements in his laboratory’s dioxin testing capabilities, detecting contaminants at extremely low concentrations (parts per trillion), with plans to expand testing for animal-derived products.

Transitioning to technology, Adams details his AI-driven content creation system, which allows him to architect articles for NaturalNews.com without manually typing them. He explains the evolution of writing tools—from typewriters to AI—and defends AI-assisted writing as a natural progression in communication. Additionally, he previews DeepSeek’s upcoming AI model (potentially “Model One” or “Version 4”), which promises breakthroughs in reasoning efficiency, coding capabilities, and open-source accessibility, potentially disrupting centralized AI platforms like OpenAI.

Finally, Adams promotes his decentralized projects—BrightLearn (21,000+ free books), BrightAnswers (AI research), and Brighteon.io (P2P social media)—emphasizing privacy, censorship resistance, and community support through Health Ranger Store purchases. He critiques reliance on Big Pharma and urges self-education via alternative health resources.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com