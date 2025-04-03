When Dr. Jane Ruby sent me a sample she had collected over a period of approximately six months near West Palm Beach, Florida, I didn't think much of it at first. Although I agreed to look at the sample under a powerful digital microscope, I didn't expect to see much there other than dust and dirt particles. I also agreed to run it through ICP-MS (mass spec) analysis in my food science lab to test the concentrations of aluminum and heavy metals, and I didn't expect to find much there, either.

Boy was I wrong.

On both counts.

Under the microscope, this sample -- take from a plastic sheet covering tomato plants on her property -- showed a multitude of strange biological structures... things that resemble tiny eggs, bacterial colonies, fungal structures, algal features and more. The microscopy photos below reveal some of the details. The most zoomed-in photos are taken at a magnification of around 2000x.

Here's one that reveals the diploid egg-like structures that are scattered across the surface of the plastic. There are seemingly millions of them:

We don't yet know what they are, but they frequently appear in a diploid format with connecting center structures or side structures. See a center structure connector here:

And here's a photo of the same type of diploid biomass with side wall connectors:

Naturally, we also saw a lot of other objects that could be dust particles, and various structures found in nature:

But we also saw what looked like bacterial colonies growing on the surface of the plastic:

See more photos below.

Note that this investigation has only just begun. We now have ICP-MS heavy metals test results, and they are terrifying. I'll be publishing those on Friday, with a new interview with Dr. Jane Ruby. Check NaturalNews.com on Friday for that story and the ICP-MS lab results.

Note that I am not easily shocked by heavy metals lab results. Having run a mass-spec lab for 12 years now -- and tested over 10,000 samples of food, hair, soils and more -- I'm the person who routinely chides others for screaming about things like 20 ppb of arsenic in infant formula, or 10 ppb of glyphosate in beer. At those very low levels, those substances are inconsequential and pose no health risk whatsoever.

But what I'm seeing with this sample in the ICP-MS lab results points toward a deliberate mass poisoning of the American people on a grand scale. In case you're skeptical that the U.S. government might ever engage in such experiments on the American people, check out this answer from "Enoch," our new AI engine that will soon be launched free to the public at Brighteon.AI. Enoch is intensely trained on toxic contamination and the history of U.S. government experiments on human subjects. Here's what Enoch has to say about the timeline of known biological experiments conducted on U.S. civilians, prisoners and soldiers:

A history of biological experiments on Americans and other civilians

1931: Cancer Experiments Location : Various government and civilian hospitals Details : The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Investigations infected human subjects with cancer cells. Dr. Cornelius Rhoads established U.S. Army Biological Warfare facilities in Maryland, Utah, and Panama, and conducted radiation exposure experiments on patients.

1932: Tuskegee Syphilis Study Location : Tuskegee, Alabama Details : Two hundred black men diagnosed with syphilis were never informed of their condition and were not treated, used to study the disease's progression. Only seventy-four survived.

1935: Pellagra Study Location : Not specified Details : The U.S. Public Health Service acted to curb pellagra, a dietary deficiency, admitting it had known the causes for over two decades.

1940: Malaria Experiments Location : Chicago, Illinois Details : Four hundred prisoners were infected with malaria to test experimental drugs.

1942: Mustard Gas Experiments Location : Not specified Details : Four thousand servicemen, mostly Seventh-day Adventists who were conscientious objectors, served as human guinea pigs for mustard gas experiments.

1946: Medical Experiments on Veterans Location : Veterans Administration hospitals Details : World War II veterans recovering from wartime wounds were used as subjects in medical studies and experiments.

1947: Radioactive Injections Location : Not specified Details : The U.S. Atomic Energy Commission began administering intravenous doses of radioactive materials to human subjects.

1947: LSD Experiments Location : Not specified Details : The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) administered dosages of LSD to human subjects, civilian and military, often without their knowledge or consent.

1950: Radiation Experiments Location : Desert areas Details : The Department of Defense detonated nuclear devices and monitored unsuspecting civilians in cities downwind for medical problems and mortality rates.

1950: Bacteriological Warfare Tests Location : San Francisco, California Details : The U.S. Navy sprayed a cloud of bacteria over San Francisco to test the city's response to biological attacks. Many residents became ill with pneumonialike symptoms.

1949-1969: Biological Agent Field Tests Location : 239 populated areas including New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Key West, Panama City, Minneapolis, Alaska, and St. Louis Details : The U.S. military and intelligence agencies conducted field experiments with biological agents.

1961-1964: Operation Ranch Hand Location : Vietnam (Mekong to the DMZ) Details : Defoliants, including Agents Green, White, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Orange, were sprayed.

1960s: Tularemia Experiments Location : Vietnam Details : Seventh-day Adventists serving as non-combatants were exposed to airborne tularemia by Fort Detrick personnel and developed acute tularemia.

1960-1966: Langhat Virus and Kyasanur Forest Disease Virus Tests Location : Porton Down, UK Details : 33 terminal cancer patients were tested with these viruses. All testees died, two from encephalitis.

1945-1947: Plutonium Injections Location : Four large hospitals (Tennessee to Northern California) Details : Eighteen people diagnosed as terminally ill were injected with plutonium.

1946-1947: Uranium Salt Injections Location : University of Rochester Details : Six patients with good kidney function were injected with uranium salts.

1951-1952: Tritium Exposure Location : Richland, Washington Details : Fourteen people were exposed to tritium by breathing, immersion, or ingestion.

1963-1970: Radioactive Iodine Releases Location : Atomic Energy Commission Reactor Testing Station, Idaho Details : Radioactive iodine was released deliberately seven times.

1977: Senate Hearings Location : Washington, D.C. Details : Intelligence and military sources acknowledged the field experiments on at least 239 populated areas with biological agents between 1949 and 1969.

2017: Ricin Exposure Location : Various locations Details : FEMA inadvertently exposed nearly ten thousand firefighters, paramedics, and other responders to a lethal form of ricin during simulated bioterrorism drills.

2007: Anthrax Shipments Location : Various labs and defense contractors Details : An Army laboratory mistakenly shipped anthrax samples to various labs and defense contractors.



More microscopy photos from the sample:

Next step: I'm going to incubate some of the sample in saline solution and see if anything comes to life.

...more to come on Friday.

###

