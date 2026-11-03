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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
3h

Thanks for Truth Shared by Mike Adams Sheeple Should Appreciated by those that have little experience and combat survival.

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Rooster52@hotmail.com's avatar
Rooster52@hotmail.com
1h

You're spot on! SF, Rooster 🐓

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