Stunning New AI Music Video, White House Talks NUKING Iran, Interview with Dave Collum

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams demonstrated a major milestone in locally rendered AI video production using the new Minimax H3 model. He showcased a music video titled “Steel Coffin,” which he created entirely without cloud-based systems, highlighting improvements in character consistency, lip sync, water physics, and lighting effects. Adams noted that this capability was unachievable a year ago and predicted that full-length documentaries could be rendered on personal hardware sooner than expected, possibly before the end of 2025. He framed this technological advancement as part of a broader effort to produce uncensored, decentralized educational content.

Adams then turned to a warning from former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene regarding alleged discussions within the Trump administration and Pentagon about using nuclear weapons against Iran. He argued that the U.S. military has been defeated in the region and that a nuclear strike would provoke global retaliation, potentially leading to a catastrophic wider conflict. Adams criticized the administration for escalating wars despite campaign promises of peace and called for Trump’s removal from power. He also promoted an upcoming free educational course on surviving nuclear fallout and vaccine-related health risks, emphasizing that knowledge of specific nutritional and biological strategies could be life-saving.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com