Suddenly Everyone is Talking Preparedness and Survival + Microsoft Eliminating Humans + Interview on Global Food Scarcity

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams assessed government preparedness warnings, including Dan Bongino’s 30-day supply advice and reports that military bases were told to prepare for 90 days off-grid. He argued that basic supplies such as food, water, flashlights, and backup power are common-sense preparations and suggested possible disruptions could include cyberattacks, bank failures, a currency reset, or power-grid outages. He also discussed Microsoft’s buyouts for about 60,000 employees and said AI automation is replacing and augmenting workers, urging businesses and workers to adopt AI tools.

In an interview with David DuByne, Adams discussed a sulfur crisis tied to oil and gas production and its role in sulfuric acid, fertilizer, and mining. DuByne said fertilizer shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had fallen to zero in recent months and warned that reduced fertilizer and energy inputs could sharply lower global food production. Both concluded that food and energy disruptions may last for years, that preparation and local resilience are important, and that governments may use scarcity to push digital financial and identification systems.

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