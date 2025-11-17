Summit challenges traditional Christian teachings and explores historical perspectives on Jesus’ original message

Exposing New Testament Forgeries – The summit reveals historical distortions in Christianity, citing forged texts like 2 Peter and promoting apocryphal gospels (e.g., Gospel of Thomas) that emphasize inner divinity over dogma.

Rejecting Institutional Corruption – Speakers argue that modern Christianity mirrors the exploitative Second Temple system Jesus opposed—linking Big Pharma, state-enforced doctrines, and centralized religion to ancient corruption.

Reviving Jesus’ Original Teachings – The event rejects Pauline theology (”Paulianity”) in favor of Jesus’ action-based message—love, justice, and decentralized faith—rooted in Essene-Nazarene traditions and righteous works.

Christ-Consciousness Over Dogma – The summit advocates direct communion with God, dismissing ritualistic salvation-by-belief and urging inner awakening (”Kingdom of Heaven is within”) beyond institutional control.

Decentralized Spiritual Sovereignty – In an era of censorship, the event calls for organic spirituality—free from church or state mandates—to embody divine love and reclaim Jesus’ liberating path.

A groundbreaking seven-day virtual summit titled Awaken the Christ Within is set to launch on December 3, promising to dismantle mainstream Christian dogma by exposing historical forgeries in the New Testament and rejecting Pauline doctrines that scholars argue distorted Jesus’ original message. Hosted by Aaron Abke and James Benefico of The Jesus Way Podcast, the event will feature over 30 speakers, including Mike Adams (The Health Ranger), and aims to revive the lost teachings of Jesus—rooted in righteous action, Essene-Nazarene traditions, and direct communion with God—rather than salvation-by-belief theology.

Uncovering Historical Forgeries and Greco-Roman Hijacking

Abke, a former pastor and theology scholar, explains how early Christianity was co-opted by Greco-Roman influences, transforming Jesus’ decentralized, action-based teachings into a centralized religion controlled by institutions.

“The New Testament is bursting at the seams with known forgeries,” Abke states. “Second Peter, for example, is a middle-second-century fabrication—no scholar believes Peter wrote it. The apostles were illiterate peasants, yet these texts are sophisticated Greek documents written by educated scribes.”

The summit will delve into apocryphal texts like the Gospel of Thomas, which emphasize inner divinity and ethical living over ritualistic dogma. It will also critique the corrupt Second Temple priesthood—the same system Jesus opposed when he overturned the money changers’ tables, condemning their exploitation of faith through blood sacrifice and financial extortion.

Rejecting Blood Sacrifice Theology and Institutional Control

Benefico highlights how modern Christianity’s ties to violent power structures—including Big Pharma, centralized religion, and state-enforced doctrines—mirror the corruption Jesus sought to dismantle.

“The Second Temple was a death cult,” Benefico explains. “Josephus recorded 250,000 animals slaughtered in a single week, their blood running like rivers. Jesus called it a ‘den of murder’—yet today, the same demonic forces manipulate governments, medicine, and media to control populations.”

The summit argues that Jesus’ message was never about blind faith or transactional salvation but about embodying divine principles: love, justice, mercy, and decentralized spiritual sovereignty.

Reviving Christ-Consciousness and Organic Spirituality

Rather than relying on institutional intermediaries, the event advocates for a return to Christ-consciousness—an inner awakening that transcends dogma.

“Christianity became ‘Paulianity,’” Abke asserts. “Paul never met Jesus and infused Hellenistic philosophy into his teachings, shifting focus from righteous action to belief-based salvation. But Jesus said, ‘I will judge every man according to their works.’ Faith without action is dead.”

The summit will also explore the suppressed history of the Nazarenes—Jesus’ original followers—who rejected animal sacrifice, practiced pacifism, and upheld communal living. Their teachings, scholars argue, were systematically erased by Roman and later Catholic authorities.

A Call to Decentralized Faith and Truth

In an era of censorship and institutional corruption, the summit urges a revival of organic spirituality—free from centralized control.

“The purpose of life isn’t to confess a creed and wait for heaven,” Benefico says. “It’s to embody divine love here and now. Jesus taught that the Kingdom of Heaven is within you—not in a church, a government, or a pharmaceutical mandate.”

For those seeking truth beyond dogma, Awaken the Christ Within offers a radical re-examination of faith, history, and human potential. Registration is free at RangerDeals.com.

Conclusion:

As modern Christianity grapples with its ties to power, exploitation, and historical distortion, this summit challenges believers to reclaim Jesus’ original path—one of liberation, love, and divine co-creation. The question remains: Will the church awaken, or will it remain shackled to the very systems Christ came to overthrow?

