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ged's avatar
ged
3d

Why is the Pentagon culling the US Military of American soldiers with mRNA vaccines as of July 07, 2026?

Foreigner soldiers are more willing to kill Americans than American soldiers.

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
3d

Predictable! Shout it from the rooftops!

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