Get Ready For Super Shedders

(Opinion) This week, the FDA handed Moderna exactly what it wanted: approval of an mRNA flu shot for Americans aged 50 and older. It is “the first time the agency has licensed a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine for seasonal influenza” [1]. The corporate press will call it a breakthrough. I call it a declaration of biological war. Zero day is coming, and almost nobody is prepared.

Zero day is a term borrowed from cybersecurity: an unpatched vulnerability. Here, the vulnerability is your family’s health, and the patch being sold to you is itself the weapon. I’ve been warning for years that mRNA shots do not behave like vaccines. They are genetic instruction manuals that hijack your cells and turn them into alien protein factories. Now the plan is to put that technology into millions of older Americans, turning them into potential shedding weapons that broadcast toxic particles onto everyone around them. The reason this is such a huge deal is because you don’t have to take the jab to be exposed to it.

The FDA Just Admitted It: The mRNA Flu Shot Prevents Nothing

Read the approval language carefully. The FDA knows exactly what it is doing. The announcement celebrates a licensing milestone, but it never says the shot prevents influenza. It does not claim to stop infection. It does not claim to interrupt transmission. The carefully selected words describe a legal intention, not a demonstrated outcome.

If the shot actually worked, the agency would say so in plain English. Instead, we get a linguistic maze designed to create the impression of protection while preserving plausible deniability. This is not new. A 2010 review in PLoS Medicine found that “receiving the seasonal flu vaccine increased people’s risk of getting sick with pandemic H1N1 swine flu and resulted in more serious complications” [2]. If the old flu shot could make things worse, why should anyone trust the mRNA version with far less evidence?

This is the same agency that refused to acknowledge vaccine injuries and attacks natural health clinics while fast-tracking gene technology. Trusting the FDA to assess the safety of this mRNA flu shot is like trusting the fox to count the chickens. The approval is not a statement of safety. It is a transfer of legal immunity.

The Word Games: ‘Influenza Disease’ Means the Shot Causes It

The word games are the most damning part of this rollout. The approval is built around the idea of preventing something called “influenza disease” rather than the influenza virus itself. That is not a synonym. It is a loophole. In my reading, the regulators are describing the very symptoms the shot can produce and calling that a medical achievement.

We have seen this linguistic manipulation before. David A Hughes documents how “Mandatory Covid-19 tests, run at high cycle thresholds and suffering from cross-reactivity with other pathogens, resulted in false positives for Covid-19 when in fact the pathogen causing symptoms may have been flu” [3]. The same shell game is happening now. The media is too lazy, or too controlled, to point it out.

The pattern is clear: redefine the disease, obscure the cause, and sell the injection anyway. As one analysis explains, this is “not a medical breakthrough but a deliberate biological weapon” [4]. That is not hyperbole. That is a description of what the technology does inside the human body.

Zero Day and the Super-Shedders

Zero day is the moment your neighbor, your cashier, and your grandmother all roll up their sleeves in the same week. That moment is coming. Once this mRNA flu shot reaches pharmacies, millions of older adults will be turned into broadcast towers for toxic protein fragments. You will not see it, smell it, or feel it until it is already inside you.

Shedding is not a conspiracy theory. When I interviewed Dr. Christiane Northrup, she addressed the risk that being around vaccinated people “might cause dangerous spike proteins and other chemicals to be shed onto them” [5]. Those concerns are now supported by real-world reports. One physician who collected suspected shedding cases documented “unvaccinated individuals becoming ill after being in proximity to recently vaccinated individuals” [6], gathering 1,500 such reports. You can call that coincidence if you want. I call it evidence.

As I have said before, “mRNA vaccines turn your body into a bio-weapon factory” [7]. Restaurants, churches, airplanes, and subways will become exposure zones. You won’t know who is shedding until the coughing and the fever begin, and by then the spike protein may already be working inside your body.

Why the Elderly? Follow the Money

Why target adults 50 and older? The FDA is not blind to demographics. This is the population collecting Social Security, Medicare, and pensions. It is also the population the state has already shown it is willing to sacrifice. Years ago, Dr. Paul Cottrell and I explored the possibility that what we are seeing is “a deliberate effort at depopulation – one aimed at causing infertility and accelerating deaths through various means” [8].

The rush to approve this mRNA flu shot also grants the manufacturers legal cover. There is no decades-long safety track record for this technology. There is no placebo-controlled trial large enough to detect rare cardiac, neurological, or autoimmune injuries. What exists here now is a target population that costs the system money every single day they stay alive. Follow the money, and the logic becomes inescapable: They are trying to “off” the elderly to help reduce government debt expenditures and keep the debt-to-GDP ratio low enough to keep the 10-year Treasury yields below 5%.

And consider the timing. After years of COVID jab rollouts, the government has learned exactly how to manufacture mass compliance. Now they are applying those lessons to the (targeted) elderly.

Protect Yourself Before Zero Day Arrives

Since you cannot walk into a store and identify who is shedding, the only rational strategy is to assume anyone could be a spreader. That does not mean panic. It means building your own defenses so you do not depend on a system that has already abandoned you. Zinc, vitamin D, quercetin, sunlight exposure, and serious detoxification are your first lines of defense.

I am putting together a free course that covers these exact protocols, including how to clear spike protein and lipid nanoparticle residues from your body. This is the knowledge the FDA and CDC do not want you to have. It requires no prescription, no injection, and no permission. This is not about hiding in a bubble, either. It is about being prepared, staying out of crowded places when possible, and giving your body what it needs to survive the coming wave.

Zero day is coming. The question is not whether this mRNA flu shot will cause shedding. The question is whether you will be ready when it does. This is not a vaccine. It is a shedding weapon. You need a nutritional defense against it.

My upcoming free course will give you the complete answers. Watch for the announcement on this site, coming before the end of August.

References

Don’t Shed on Me: How the FDA’s New mRNA Flu Shot Turns Grandma Into a Walking Bioweapon. NaturalNews.com. August 7, 2026. The Truth About COVID-19 Exposing The Great Reset Lockdowns Joseph Mercola. Covid 19 Phycological Opperations and the War for Technocracy. David A Hughes. Absolute Healing: On Cleansing from the Hidden Bioweapon That Is mRNA Technology. NaturalNews.com. Ramon Tomey. May 18, 2026. WATCH_ Dr Christiane Northrup explains risks of covid vaccine spike protein shedding. NaturalNews.com. May 21, 2021. What We Now Know About COVID Vaccine Shedding. The Midwest Doctor. March 1, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News. Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. Mike Adams interview with Paul Cottrell. Mike Adams. March 21, 2023.

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