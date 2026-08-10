SUPER SHEDDERS Will Walk Among Us Beginning Just WEEKS From Today

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams delivered a wide-ranging commentary blending personal self-reliance anecdotes with urgent warnings about upcoming mRNA-based influenza vaccines. Adams opened by speculating that a new mRNA flu shot, which he described as a “bioweapon” that causes cells to produce toxic proteins and facilitates shedding, could be released as early as September or October 2026. He claimed the FDA’s recent announcement of approval for an mRNA seasonal influenza vaccine for adults 50 and older is deceptive, arguing that its language only indicates the shot is “indicated for the prevention of influenza disease” without claiming it prevents infection or transmission. Adams asserted the vaccine is actually designed to cause the symptoms it purports to prevent, targeting elderly populations as part of a depopulation agenda to reduce government entitlement expenses.

The episode also served as a personal narrative on preparedness, with Adams describing his mental game of “No One is Coming to Save You,” which forces him to solve mechanical breakdowns himself using local AI tools and newly acquired skills. He detailed repairing a flat tire by hand, fixing an air conditioner with portable cooling units, and “vibe coding” custom backup software for an LTO-10 tape drive, emphasizing that functional strength from kettlebell training and peptide therapy (BPC 157) enables such tasks. Adams tied these lessons to broader themes of self-reliance, warning that vaccine shedding from the new mRNA shot will require nutritional defenses such as chlorella, zinc, and quercetin, and announced an upcoming free course on surviving “vaccine fallout” and radiation exposure. He concluded with an interview segment from the show Church and State, where he discussed the erosion of the dollar, the importance of growing one’s own medicine, and the value of relocating to rural areas to escape urban chaos.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com