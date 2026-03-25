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I'm Cheech's avatar
I'm Cheech
1h

People need to understand that the powers that ought not be literally OWN everything now.

that's not a guess or random statement but a fact.

They have been allowed to create paper currency out of thin air and have used it to buy literally everything. Entire (and all) industries.

Energy, health, food/ farm, transportation...everything.

They used the paper currency (NOT "money") to buy it all and now we must deal with them taking it all away. It's theirs to do with as they please so feel free to get land, mine your own gold and silver and buy other companies to compete with their monopoly of everything... that would be near impossible. I know but it's where we are at.

get seeds... seeds (heirloom) hive you the chance for years longer. Stockpiles give you time.

Lastly, pray. Give yourself to Jesus Christ, God made flesh to guide and help you. He is the only and best chance we have or accept what the pedovores will give you. what they want you to have.

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Ken Ashcroft's avatar
Ken Ashcroft
3h

Look at Voluntaryism

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