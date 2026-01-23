Tajana Warns: Globalism Is Collapsing Canada, Europe, and the West

In today’s interview on Brighteon.com, Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon, interviewed Tajana Secic, a Canadian molecular biologist and outspoken critic of globalist policies, during a discussion covering geopolitics, energy, and societal collapse. Secic, originally from Bosnia, shared her experiences growing up in war-torn Yugoslavia before immigrating to Canada, where she now advocates for liberty and traditional values. She highlighted Alberta’s growing secessionist movement, citing frustration with Ottawa’s control over energy resources and wealth redistribution to less productive provinces.

The conversation critiqued Canada’s authoritarian COVID policies, vaccine mandates, and censorship, contrasting them with Texas’s independence and resilience. Secic argued that globalist agendas—such as digital IDs, CBDCs, and depopulation—are accelerating societal breakdown, but grassroots movements and self-sufficiency could counter this. Both agreed that Western leaders, driven by incompetence and corruption, are undermining their own nations while Russia and China advance technologically and industrially.

Secic emphasized the importance of practical skills, community-building, and rejecting dependency on failing systems. Adams concluded by underscoring the need for decentralized solutions, energy independence, and preparedness amid economic and political instability.

