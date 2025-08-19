Take back our tech: The rise of surveillance-free ecosystems

As Big Tech's grip tightens, a growing movement is pushing back with privacy-first hardware and decentralized solutions—from Microsoft-free laptops to encrypted messaging that auto-deletes. The message? Ignorance is the real threat.

The Privacy Revolt Gains Momentum

In a recent interview on www.brighteon.com, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, sat down with Hakeem Anwar, CEO of Above Phone, to discuss the rapid rise of tools designed to bypass Big Tech’s surveillance machinery. Their conversation underscored a stark reality:

"You can either choose convenience or freedom—but not both," Anwar warned.

The proof? Products like the Above Book—a laptop that runs on a de-Googled, Microsoft-free Arch Linux OS—and Above Share, a file-sharing service that auto-deletes data after seven days. These tools exemplify a broader shift toward self-sovereignty, where users reject platforms that hoard biometric data, track locations via Google’s Sensorvault, or feed Meta’s advertising algorithms.

Decentralized AI and the Fight Against “Pre-Hacked” Devices

Adams and Anwar highlighted how mainstream devices are "pre-hacked" by design:

Google and Apple remotely install/remove apps (e.g., contact-tracing software).

Windows forces updates and retains backdoor access for third parties.

Their solution? Local AI models like Enoch (Brighton.ai’s open-source AI), which runs offline and avoids cloud-based censorship. During the demo, Anwar showcased a 7-billion-parameter language model functioning on a phone—without an internet connection—proving decentralized AI is already viable.

"Why trust a VPN company that answers to governments? Run your own," Anwar added, emphasizing tools like XMPP-based encrypted messaging (default on Above devices) and full-disk encryption to thwart "evil maid" attacks.

The Palantir Problem: When Surveillance Comes Home

The conversation took a darker turn as Adams flagged Palantir’s role in militarizing surveillance:

IDF’s Gaza targeting algorithms are now being adapted for U.S. ICE operations.

LAPD’s Palantir integration cross-references DMV records, traffic cams, and social ties to profile suspects.

"Trump’s ‘beautiful bill’ funds biometric checkpoints far from borders," Adams noted. "This isn’t just about deportations—it’s architecture for control."

The Bottom Line: Opt Out or Get Tracked

Anwar’s call to action was clear:

"Ignorance is the biggest threat. Privacy isn’t optional anymore—it’s survival."

For those ready to ditch Big Tech:

Above Phone/Ranger: De-Googled devices with offline AI (abovephone.com/ranger).

Brighton.ai: Free, decentralized AI (no logins, no tracking).

As governments roll out mandatory biometric IDs (e.g., Australia’s age-verification laws), the time to adopt privacy-first tech is now—before the choice vanishes entirely.

Final Thought:

The future isn’t just about outrunning dystopia—it’s about building alternatives that leave surveillance in the dust.

