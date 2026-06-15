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Lady K Elizabeth Penrose's avatar
Lady K Elizabeth Penrose
12h

Into what crystal ball are you looking? It has been less than 24 hours since the announcement and, unless you are one of the authors, like everyone else you have no idea of the actual content. Unbelievable.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
13h

Same Centuries Old Geopolitical Operations Perpetual WARS for Profit$ Numskulls See the Dollar$ in other People's Pockets you play - pay into

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