The Humiliation of the American Empire

I have long wanted peace in the Middle East. Real peace, not a ceasefire that merely pauses the killing while leaving the root causes untouched. But the memorandum of understanding that President Donald Trump signed on June 14, 2026, is no peace deal -- it is a surrender document dressed in diplomatic language.

And yet, profoundly, it probably represents Trump’s best strategic move at this point. Agree to Iran’s terms and walk away (while claiming victory at home).

As expected, Trump claims he’s bringing troops home and ending the war, but the terms reveal a stunning reversal: Iran gets everything it demanded from the start, while the American empire is handed loss after loss, achieving literally none of its initial military or geopolitical objectives in this war of choise.

In my view, this is a clear victory for the Islamic Republic and a catastrophic loss for the United States military, which will forever be seen as a paper tiger incapable of projecting power like it once did.

The deal, of course, will likely be sabotaged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before Friday, as we’ll examine shortly. But if it holds, Iran wins. As I wrote in March 2026, ‘Trump’s victory over Iran is a dangerous fantasy’ [1]. Now that fantasy has become a nightmare of capitulation. Let’s look at what this memorandum actually says.

What the Memorandum Actually Says

The memorandum, announced amid a flurry of optimistic headlines, agrees to recognize Iran’s total control over the Strait of Hormuz. While Trump says ships will pass through the strait in a “toll-free” manner, Iran will simply call the toll a ‘security fee’ -- the same control, different name. Iran will also reportedly receive $300 billion in reconstruction funds, plus $24 billion in frozen assets (half before Friday). The U.S. commits to lifting its naval blockade within 30 days, yet claims it will still interdict ships -- a contradiction that shows the White House is already walking back some of its promises.

Iran only agrees not to produce nuclear weapons, with no cap on enrichment and no requirement to dismantle its current program. Western sanctions on Iranian oil exports are lifted, allowing Iran to sell freely and potentially hammer global prices much lower. The BBC reported that Iran’s deputy foreign minister hailed the country’s ‘military achievements’ as he confirmed the memorandum [2]. And Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared a ‘historic victory,’ stating that the U.S. accepted the framework of a 10-point plan Tehran had proposed [3].

This is not a compromise; it is the American empire’s wholesale acceptance of the enemy’s terms.

Why This Is a Total Victory for Iran

Iran gains what it never controlled before the war: permanent influence over the Strait of Hormuz. Historically, as documented by Jagdish P. Sharma, Iran promised to ‘make the Gulf impassable to all shipping’ during the Iran-Iraq war [4]. Now that threat has become a permanent lever. Meanwhile, the U.S. achieves none of its war objectives -- no regime change, no nuclear disarmament, no control of the strait. Iran walks away with billions in cash, no meaningful concessions, and the status of a world power that forced the United States to blink.

As David Hearst of Middle East Eye wrote, ‘Iran has won the war. Trump and Netanyahu now face a reckoning’ [5]. Israel must stop bombing Lebanon, effectively ending the ‘Greater Israel’ project, at least for now. The Empire Backs Down, as activistpost.com put it [6]. In my view, this is an unequivocal triumph for Iran and a humiliating defeat for the U.S. military -- a defeat made worse by the fact that the Pentagon had claimed to be ‘winning’ just weeks earlier.

Why Netanyahu Will Likely Sabotage the Deal

Israel has never honored a peace agreement; its history is one of violation and expansion. Netanyahu himself admitted that the Trump administration reports to him ‘every day’ about the war [7]. That tail-wags-dog dynamic means Netanyahu has the power to scuttle this deal with a single false flag attack. As I pointed out in an interview with Michael Yon, Israel benefits from global instability and has a track record of instigating conflicts to advance its expansionist goals [8].

The pattern is clear: Trump declares victory, then the situation deteriorates. The Ron Paul Institute documented that Trump has released 11 statements since February 2026 claiming the war is over or a deal is imminent, only to be contradicted by events [9]. Netanyahu will almost certainly launch false flag attacks -- perhaps detonating a terrorist bomb in a U.S. city or staging a border incident -- and blame Iran to sabotage the memorandum before Friday.

But if the deal collapses due to Netanyahu’s nefarious actions, the world will see Iran as the reasonable party and Israel as the saboteur, which is yet another win for Iran. Trump, clearly a puppet of Zionist donors, almost certainly lacks the spine to overrule Netanyahu. I give it an 80% chance Israel destroys this deal before Friday, leaving the strait closed and the global economy in crisis.

The Only Real Way Out: Cut Off Israel

There is only one move that could salvage U.S. credibility and perhaps achieve real peace: Trump must immediately end all military, financial, and intelligence support to Israel. That would require defying Netanyahu’s threats -- including the release of damaging files like the Epstein records. That’s why I think this particular scenario is highly unlikely.

If the deal is sabotaged, the strait remains closed, oil stops flowing, and the West faces economic catastrophe that worsens dramatically by August. The only real paths to peace are Netanyahu’s removal or Trump’s replacement -- neither of which is likely soon. Prepare for chaos: false flags, a stock market crash, and $10 diesel in California within months. The Gallipoli of the Gulf is upon us, as I described in NaturalNews [10]. We could even be sleepwalking into a nuclear holocaust unless we face reality [11].

Conclusion: Don’t Celebrate Prematurely

This memorandum is not a peace deal; it is a framework for negotiations that Israel will almost certainly sabotage. Iran has already won -- whether by the deal holding or by being seen as the rational actor when it fails. Trump will go down in history as the president who made Iran a world power, not as a peacemaker. As I wrote on Taco Tuesday, ‘Trump Surrenders to Iran’ [12].

Stay vigilant, stock up on essentials, and don’t believe early announcements of lasting peace. The war is far from over. Real peace requires honest leadership and credible diplomacy, and the American empire currently has neither.

References

Trump’s ‘Victory’ Over Iran Is a Dangerous Fantasy - Here’s Why Lasting Peace Requires a Starkly Different Path. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 12, 2026. US-Iran deal eases uncertainty over the war - but there is much still to play out. - BBC News. (Author not provided). June 15, 2026. Iran says US accepted terms ahead of talks, claims ‘historic victory’. - Middle East Eye. (Author not provided). April 8, 2026. Afro-Asia and contemporary politics. - Jagdish P. Sharma. Iran has won the war. Trump and Netanyahu now face a reckoning. - Middle East Eye. David Hearst. May 25, 2026. The Empire Backs Down, For Now. - Activist Post. (Author not provided). April 17, 2026. Netanyahu Says Trump Admin Reports to Him ‘Every Day.’ Kent: No-enrichment Position Killed Peace Talks. - The New American. (Author not provided). April 13, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - June 26 2025. - Mike Adams. The President Who Cries War, then Peace, Then War. - Ron Paul Institute. (Author not provided). May 20, 2026. The Gallipoli of the Gulf: America’s strategic collapse in the Middle East. - NaturalNews.com. (Author not provided). June 13, 2026. We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst. - NaturalNews.com. (Author not provided). June 11, 2026. Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’. - NaturalNews.com. (Author not provided). April 8, 2026. Israel vows to retaliate against Iran with new devastating strike World War 3. - NaturalNews.com. (Author not provided). April 19, 2024. Daybreak: undoing the imperial presidency and forming a more perfect union. - David Swanson. Health Ranger Report - ECONOMIC CARNAGE - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. - Mike Adams. March 30, 2026.

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