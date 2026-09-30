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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
Oct 5Edited

As Texas just approved an 8000 acre AI data center, oops Super Intelligence complex. How much energy will that use? How much diesel will all those backhoes and dump trucks need? Who will get priority when rationing starts? Farmers, working people or the billionaire tech bros?

8000 acres of wildlife gone. The quiet of the landscape gone. 8000 acres of farmland gone. Water and electricity for the people gone.

On the bright side, your virtual prison is progressing.

Evil hypocrites.

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
Oct 1

Won’t this just mean less diesel for farm equipment to harvest and plant?

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