The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1h

Hi Mike, thanks for posting this. Arizona is a hotbed of AI data centers - I've been reporting on their expansion here, in a state that's in a drought, can't be a good idea:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/data-center-comes-to-camp-verde-az

Reply
Share
Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
15m

What proactive physical actions can farmers take NOW to address these issues and ensure they have adequate water? Perhaps installing ponds or artificial wells that retain the water and insulate it from the water tables and design and implement innovative water catchment and emulate the natural water purification processes in those wells? Other things?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture