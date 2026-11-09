Texas Power Grid Red Alert + Trump Prepping for War Expansion with Iran + Interview with Off-Grid Solar Equipment Expert

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, host Mike Adams presented a forest floor compost tutorial as a preparedness shortcut for growing food amid concerns about ongoing war and constrained fertilizer supplies. He argued that land with trees naturally produces rich, microbe-dense soil that can be gathered and used in pots to grow vegetables and medicinal herbs, and he described such soil as real wealth while urging viewers not to take compost from other people’s forests. Adams also announced that his new course, the Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving War, Famine, Plandemics, and Grid-Down Scenarios, begins streaming Saturday, November 14th at BrightU.com. He said the course is his most comprehensive research effort to date and that it is fully illustrated and free of charge.

In a special report, Adams asserted that Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa plans to declare a cost of living emergency and freeze electricity rates statewide, a policy he described as classic socialist thinking that will make electricity scarce. He contended that price controls discourage higher-cost producers from coming online during peak demand, deter lenders from financing grid infrastructure, and will therefore produce rolling blackouts in Texas. Adams further claimed that PJM Interconnection, which serves 13 eastern states, has already announced it cannot meet reliability requirements on high-demand days beginning in summer 2027, and he advised viewers to prepare off-grid systems as a result. The episode also featured an interview with David Norman, head of product at Texas-based inverter manufacturer Sol-Ark, who discussed the company’s growth, the limitations of aging U.S. distribution networks, and the role of hybrid inverters in whole-home backup. Norman identified solid-state batteries as the next major step change in energy storage and advised preparedness-minded households to understand their own electricity usage before pursuing off-grid power.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com