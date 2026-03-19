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Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
14h

As Michael Yon has been repeatedly saying, this is about depopulation. People will have to defend their food supplies with force, if possible.

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Nicholas Scholten's avatar
Nicholas Scholten
13hEdited

I have to admit, I have prepper fatigue. Last year it was, no diesel oil. And the " grand solar minimum", record heat this year and no rain here in Utah. Maybe the is the signal. It feels like cognitive descendents. It's like, nobody even discusses the raging war, run by a president that displays signs of being possessed, literally, and just continues the daily jobs, when the world is crashing.

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