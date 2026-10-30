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Janet B's avatar
Janet B
5h

I have gold and silver being held by a gold company and is paying me interest in gold to let them keep it. Is this safe? What about a Roth that is in gold. is it safe?

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JOHN SILVERS's avatar
JOHN SILVERS
7h

Commodities are a better bet, imo.

Think water, food, shelter, protection.

Lead bullion versus gold bullion, staples, coffee, honey, even cigarettes, seeds, weapons, electricity generating devices, water purification equipment, hand operated kitchen equipment, rice, beans, antibiotics, medical commodities and the list goes on.

Bottom line, you don’t own what you can’t defend.

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