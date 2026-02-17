The Health Ranger's newsletter

Eye-of-Agamotto
While I appreciate some of your essays directions, this one you need to revaluate. Its easy to give something away for free or low cost when it was stolen in the first place. In fact, China pillages the US brain trust regularly and has for decades. Deepseek's origins are rooted in theft and murder.

Solar sounds great, until you measure the environmental impact of disposing of its parts. The entire so called "green" industry is a sham that hinders human standard of living and potential. A far better solution are Molten Salt Reactors, something China itself is pursuing using Thorium because they've reached the same conclusion, but are happy to manufacture and profit off the same scam selling you the panels.

You also overlook China's crimes against humanity, its internment camps, organ harvesting, Orwellian surveillance, political persecutions, censorship, etc.

Or their smuggling deadly crop withering fungi into the US.

I could go on at considerable length, but I'll sum up by saying your perspectives on China and their "virtues" needs to take off the filters and look at unvarnished facts vs the propaganda that seems to have taken hold.

FloridaJacket
There he (Mike Adams) goes again? China does no wrong. America is doomed. America is totally corrupt. America has made technological blunders beyond our comprehension. The EV car is the future, for sure.

What may be missing in Mike's thinking? America cannot possibly produce the electrical power generation and infrastruture needed in time to have even a smidgeon of positive impact on the growing power consumption we need. Think about all these data centers and car charging stations that must be produced to allow us to "compete" with China's masterful advancements.

And what about the negative health impacts that riding around in China's EV's that will envelope the people riding inside with dangerous EMF. And what about disposing of all those Chinese EV batteries after a few years of service. After all, the majority of American's have concluded that

the internal combustion engine is the better choice.

America, under Trump's leadership, is doing the most logical thing: enable us to take advantage of our oil production capabilities and car making industries use of American labor. China depends on huge amounts of oil imports. That has to be the major reason they chose the EV.

America just might be on the verge of our Golden Age. I prefer to think that we're not dumb and doomed as Mike thinks. I'm no expert, but these are the things that came to mind as I thought through this. What do you thinK?

