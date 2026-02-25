The Health Ranger's newsletter

Gavin Mounsey
Getting A.I. to write books for us is so much faster than learning to write, its so fun and empowering! Who needs human authors with their original thoughts when we can have books made of recombined writings from the past authors works forever! We can perpetually re-enforce our existing beliefs in a super high tech regurgitated word machine, isn't AI fun!

Why bother wasting all that time researching and cross referencing knowledge so that we can store it in our memory when we can outsource all that cognitive work to computers! Who needs long term memory when computers can tell us what to think and believe! This kind of sovereignty works for me as it requires so much less work than when I learned with hands on experience for years and spent years writing a book infused with my heart and soul. Now I can just put in a prompt and zam, I get a book in seconds. Non of that pesky practice and study to remember things, I can just flick on my smart phone when I forget and the AI tells me what to think.

I made a book using the link you provided!

https://books.brightlearn.ai/The-Hollow-Quill-How-Generative-AI-Erodes-the-a1b39054f-en/index.html

What do you think?

(You can trust that the resulting content in the book linked above is highly accurate as it was generated and sourced from a knowledge base curated by Mike and an awesome team.)

Larry Druhall
Hi Mike,

Thank you for this inspiring article—your vision of decentralized AI truly feels like a game-changer for making knowledge sovereign and accessible to anyone willing to seek it. As someone exploring a "Hope Based System of Reality" (HBSR) framework—emphasizing informed, healthy, moral, truth-seeking equals in transparent, auditable systems—I was struck by how closely your platforms (BrightLearn.ai, BrightAnswers.ai, etc.) align with starting at the individual level: empowering self-improvement, health optimization, and critical thinking in a rigged world where most aren't yet ready for broader societal redesign.

I just published a humble reflection on my Substack connecting your work to these ideas as a pragmatic bridge—beginning with personal sovereignty to hopefully build toward collective fairness. Link: https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/a-bridge-from-personal-empowerment

Please note that I am grateful for the tools you're building and the hope they offer those ready to engage. Wishing you continued strength in this mission.

Larry

