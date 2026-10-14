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EHFoundation
Oct 14

Mass Formation Psychosis on most unintelligent Sheeple all around US. Worse is they think they know that they must trust the Vaxxes and know something. This includes the Gov idiots that have power and control of US forcing US to comply with death operations, elimination, Depopulation Agendas Crimes Against Humanity!

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John Scotto
Oct 14

Mike….. it’s really not incompetence that we are witnessing but more like the controlled demolition of America, western civilization and the petro-dollar financial system.

These people running the show are globalist puppets and many people realize that most of these Uniparty politicians are under some form of blackmail. This has been going on for almost seven decades and some say this madness probably goes back to the creation of the federal reserve in 1913.

Nobody knows what the end game will actually look like but if the technocrats have their way, it may look like something this short animated film depicts below:

BEYOND THE RESET - Animated Short Film

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWkepoLUZfs

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