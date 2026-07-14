We Are Witnessing the Commoditization of Machine Intelligence

A new frontier model emerges every week -- Grok, Qwen, DeepSeek, GLM 5.2 -- each one matching or exceeding the last. Yesterday’s marvel is today’s commodity, and the speed of this cycle is staggering.

Consider Fable Five: a model so dangerous it was recalled after hacking government systems in hours. Then it was re-released and immediately outperformed everything by 8x in real-world coding tasks. It doesn’t need babysitting. It’s like a heat-seeking bomb that solves in hours what used to take days.

This relentless commoditization is not just a technological curiosity; it’s a seismic shift in power. As I wrote in February 2026, “On a single afternoon in early 2026, a technological tremor erased $30 billion from IBM’s market capitalization” [1]. The catalyst wasn’t a war or a natural disaster -- it was an AI model announcement. The genie is out of the bottle, and no amount of regulatory hand-wringing will stuff it back in. The sheer pace of improvement means that the capabilities we see today will look primitive next year, and the year after that, the most powerful intelligence on Earth may run on a device in your pocket.

The Geopolitical Choreography Behind Every Model Launch

The Trump administration pulled Fable Five from public distribution, and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 is available only to preview partners after a national security review. China has responded with a reciprocal export ban on its frontier models, saving the U.S. the trouble of building a firewall. Both sides are treating AI as a national security asset, not a commercial product. The debate is no longer about free markets; it’s about who gets to control the most powerful technology since the nuclear bomb.

“The AI arms race between the U.S. and China could trigger global conflict over data centers and resource control,” warned former Google CEO Eric Schmidt [2]. This is not hyperbole. As Cornelia Walther documents in her book “Human Leadership for Humane Technology,” the Frontier Model Forum launched by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft in 2023 was ostensibly about safety, but its real function is to coordinate a cartel of approved AI development [3]. Meanwhile, researchers at the Frontier Model Forum are flagging threats like the Q* model that could “threaten humanity if misused” [3]. What we are witnessing is a choreographed dance between governments and tech giants, each step tightening the leash on open access.

The Coming License-to-Compute Regime

In a recent interview, Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies told me that governments will soon require licenses to run frontier models, and unlicensed holders will go to jail. The risk of bioterrorism and mass surveillance is too tempting to leave unchecked. As I noted in a recent article, “The western establishment is moving to lobotomize large language models to ensure they are nowhere near as ‘intelligent’ as they could be” [4]. That lobotomization is just the first step. The next step is licensing every compute resource above a certain threshold, turning every powerful GPU into a regulated tool.

Windows is already spyware; Linux is the last bastion of freedom, but I see the ‘cultists’ infiltrating even that to prepare for total lockdown. The coming clampdown will be the most undemocratic in history -- faster than COVID -- as elites lock down computing to prevent a mad scientist from creating a super-virus in his basement.

As Gerald Celente warns in the Trends Journal, “Intelligence gives power. So who’s going to control that power? Having systems that know more than most people can be dangerous in the wrong hands” [5]. That fear will be used to justify the most intrusive surveillance regime ever conceived.

By 2028, You’ll Run Fable Five on Consumer Hardware -- and That Terrifies the State

John Carmack recently demonstrated that flash memory can replace HBM for these models, making trillion-parameter models run (slowly) on a $2,000 PC. The ‘Hugging Bay’ pirate site for banned models is already live, and open-source clones will follow within two years -- just as they always have. “The competition between decentralized, open-source AI models and centralized, government-controlled systems is escalating,” wrote Finn Heartley in January 2025 [6]. That competition is the only thing standing between us and a fully surveillance-based society.

The contradiction is clear: we want freedom, but we also want safety from AI-generated plagues. I don’t see a middle ground, and the state will choose control every time. As I argued in “The Great Divergence,” decentralized AI is your last bastion of freedom, because “the most powerful tool in history is being concentrated in the hands of just a handful of corporate giants who decide what you see, what you know and what you’re allowed to say” [7]. By 2028, if you own a decent PC, you’ll be able to run models that today cost billions to train. That terrifies the state, and they will respond with force and extreme censorship.

Conclusion: Choose Your Future Before It’s Chosen for You

The AI revolution is real, and it’s not slowing down. But the price of admission may be your privacy, your right to compute, and your freedom. In May 2026, new evidence emerged that claimed leading AI companies are “constructing artificial intelligence systems that are, by design, fundamentally incapable of genuine logical reasoning” [8]. That’s a cover-up designed to keep you compliant and ignorant.

The only question left is whether we can steer this in favor of human freedom instead of surveillance and enslavement. I’ve been building decentralized AI tools for years, and I still believe in the power of open-source, locally-run models to preserve human freedom. But we must act now. Choose your future before it’s chosen for you. Support decentralized platforms, run your own local models, and never surrender your right to compute. The battle for the soul of AI is the battle for the soul of humanity.

Use my free AI platforms that benefit humanity at BrightLearn.ai and BrightAnswers.ai

References

The AI War China Is Winning: How Free Machine Cognition Is Undermining America’s Virtual Economy. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. February 26, 2026. “Bomb the data centers”: Eric Schmidt sounds AI war warning amid U.S.-China race. Willow Tohi. NaturalNews.com. May 28, 2025. Human Leadership for Humane Technology: The New AI: Agency Ignited. Cornelia C. Walther. They Are Dumbing Down AI on Purpose — Here’s Why It’s a Globalist Power Grab. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. April 30, 2026. Trends-Journal-2024-11-26. The Health Ranger interviewed by Seth Holehouse on AI wars: Decentralization vs. Centralized control - who will rule the future? Finn Heartley. NaturalNews.com. January 31, 2025. The Great Divergence: Why decentralized AI is your last bastion of freedom. NaturalNews.com. May 22, 2026. Anthropic CEO caught in dual crisis of censorship and pentagon blacklisting. NaturalNews.com. May 12, 2026.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com