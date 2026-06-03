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Ron Meinhardt for US Senate's avatar
Ron Meinhardt for US Senate
2h

Brilliant analysis! One issue that many are overlooking is effects of the data centers on the means of power generation. For instance, here in Oklahoma electricity is primarily generated by natural gas or wind. So, this would translate into increased demand for natural gas (thus raising prices) or increased proliferation of windmills. Because of the need of continual power, data centers would likely depend more on natural gas. Now, even though we have plenty of this resource in OK, natural gas prices are set globally. Therefore global demand and instability directly impact OK natural gas prices. Furthermore, if we have any type of corporate or govt imposed price ceilings for electricity prices with these data centers, the retail or wholesale consumers without price controls will bear the increases in cost. So, even if more power plants are built, natural gas prices and demand are really the variables that determine the retail price of electricity. https://www.mrt.com/business/oil/article/eia-natural-gas-forecast-21299554.php

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Jeannie's avatar
Jeannie
3h

I can’t continue to keep speculating on bad news perpetuated by stupid men whom I have no control of. If we are doomed (which this report has been reporting for years, daily) I’m going to go get outside and ride my bike, and love on my family and friends.

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