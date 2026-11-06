The Health Ranger’s newsletter

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
8h

Thanks Mike for Truth Updates we can rely on. Data Center and all Surveillance is out of Hand, costing Humanity and the economy.

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Kevin McGuire's avatar
Kevin McGuire
6h

Who do ya think is gonna bail them out?

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