This is a very fascinating post containing significant contradictions. It warns about the A.I. erasing job sectors (which would include human authors) and yet the article is written by generative A.I. (not a human) and at the end of the post A.I. services are promoted that can write books in a few minutes.

How does one reconcile this contradiction?

Whether an A.I. service is decentralized, "jailbroken", super un-woke-fied and open source or not, writing books with that tech (which extract writing from real human authors works and recombine it) is going to squeeze real human authors (with genuine original thoughts) out of the market.

People use the excuse that AI is inevitable to jump on board using it to write for them, but what they are really doing is throwing authors willing to put in the work to develop their craft under the bus and what they are doing in using AI to write is the equivalent of sports competitors taking steroids (or being a man that claims to be a women via some surgical mutilation so they can compete against women), its cheating.

What this will eventually lead to if this keeps up and people stop supporting real human authors and instead just access the information from their books via the scrapings of LLMs for free, is that eventually there will be zero financial impetus for new authors to publish new books, and all the LLMs will be producing is double regurgitated LLM summaries of old books (sort of like a dog eating its own vomit and puking it back up again).

Well Mike, you won me over with this convincing AI generated article, so I took your advice and used your BrightLearn.ai to write a book. You were right it was so much faster and easier than when I wrote my first book (which took 5 years). I hope you like it! the title is:

"The Hollow Quill: How Generative AI Erodes the Mind, Soul, and Art of Writing" :

https://books.brightlearn.ai/The-Hollow-Quill-How-Generative-AI-Erodes-the-a1b39054f-en/index.html

What are your thoughts on the ecological, psychological, spiritual and cultural impacts of generative A.I. (And the data centers required for that technology) ?

Incase you are not aware, A.I. Data centers result in deforestation, destruction of salmon habitat, displacing indigenous people from their traditional territory, poisoning water and causing droughts. ( for examples and data : substack.com/@gavinmounsey/note/c-200387727 )

Also, are you aware that dependance on the technology itself for research and writing has been shown to harm cognitive function and lower IQ?

(For more info: archive.org/details/chatbotsloweringhuman-iq )

Lastly, if you feel the technology provides trustworthy, reliable and accurate results why are you not telling people upfront on your page that you use it for writing these posts ?

So there is a tidal wave of LLM generated garbage flooding Substack, perhaps upwards of half of the paywalled publications on here rely on it heavily now.

Here are a few examples.

Publications where the “author” appears to use Generative A.I. to “write” entire posts, they claim to have authored the material themselves, and make no mention of A.I. assistance in their writing:

- Substack profile “Unbekoming” (author of the publication titled “Lies Are Unbekoming”.

- Substack profile “Agy” (author of the publication titled “The Buffalo Herbalist”)

- Substack profile “Lily” (author of the publication titled “A Lily Bit”) Lily describes herself here and here as “an independent journalist and researcher, focused on exposing the mechanisms and influence of the deep state. Having spent years within its ranks, I understand its operations from the inside. I now work entirely independently, with no affiliations to any government, corporation, or media organization. As a former intelligence officer, I bring a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to these topics.”

- Substack profile Fabrício Peres (“author” of the “Beyond Harvest” publication on Substack). This account is full of A.I. generated big ag and big pharma propaganda.

- Substack profile JT Trew (is a man describes his publication titled “Trew Regenerative” as being about “regenerative” conscious communities and “ecology”. He admits to being dependent on generative A.I. to do all his writing for him refuses to answer when I asked why he does not inform his readers that they are reading computer generated content and states “I really don’t care about data centers and their impact upon the environment”. He also apparently suffers from some form of extreme chatbot psychosis as he appears to worship Chatbots commenting to me saying things like “provide evidence that God himself is not an “AI”).

- Substack profile Betty Bitengo (claims to be a girl born in a small village in southeastern Kenya that writes about “climate solutions and environmental restoration” etc. When her first note came up on my feed and it had that scripted machine feeling to the writing I politely asked if her note was made using generative A.I. She (if it is indeed a she) immediately deleted my comment and blocked me. I ran the post through the AI detector linked below, it came back 100% AI generated.

These people appear to not want to be upfront about their dependence on the tech because they know the other half of the Substack audience would likely not become a subscriber if they were honest.

Some others are upfront about it and I respect that, their choice to outsource their cognitive function to a machine to such an extreme degree is not a choice I would make myself, but at least they are honest about what they are doing with others.

People that previously had misgivings about the technology are approaching me trying to tell me I better get on the bandwagon or I’ll get left in the dust by all the rapid fire ai written article profiteers. Perhaps they are right in a monetary sense, but for me there is something more important at stake than money.

I often get people telling me how I should use a.i. because it offers efficient shortcuts and lets you do things so much faster, outcompeting others with prolific content output and with less steps and focus required.

Some of them even try to convince me they are learning faster and becoming more intelligent because the ai can regurgitate 10 book summaries at them a day instead of them having to pay for buying books and spend the time reading each book.

My question is, even if that were true, why everyone is in such a rush to hurry through gaining knowledge now a days, always looking for shortcuts, racing around, where are they trying to get in such a hurry?

Are they in a hurry to get to a smart city utopia where robots do all the hard work for them?

In the interest of pondering the prioritization of expediency and short cuts above all else, I pose the following questions to these ai enthusiasts:

If you could have AI and some high tech equipment distill all the nutrition you need to be healthy into a pill and you could take that instead of having to prepare meals and eat them, would you?

If you could get an injection that genetically modified you so that you always have good muscle tone without ever having to actually exercise would you?

If you could have a robot do all your homestead work for you at the push of a button and you would never have to plant seeds or chop firewood or pick an apple or feed and groom your farm animals or go foraging for food anymore would you?

Those would all be efficient “shortcuts” after all.

Is embracing passivity and dependance on Earth destroying technology really "sovereignty" ? Or is it just another prison and hinderance upon humanity unlocking our innate potential in disguise as "convenience" (as so much tech has been in the last few decades) ?

Stock market fallout means very little to me as I invest in True Wealth ( https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/true-wealth ) not digital currencies, but the choice by many to undermine the support base for real human authors by flooding the market with AI generated books is an attack on the creative spirit of humanity.

-------

Here are some other pertinent posts on this subject matter for those interested in learning more:

"A Blunt Conversation About AI Writing

Almost half of Substackers are using AI now. Can we talk?"

https://lindac.substack.com/p/a-blunt-conversation-about-ai-writing

Non-"A.I." Writers List - please support original human thoughts and creativity, share this list.

This post provides a list of Non Generative A.I. Assisted writers, artists and substack publications as well as a list of generative AI users that do not disclose their material is computer generated.

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/non-ai-writers-list

Poll Of The Month: Is it ethical for people to use LLMs (generative "A.I.") for writing articles and books, putting their name as the author and not disclosing they use AI to generate the text?

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/poll-of-the-month-is-it-ethical-for

Quote from "When the Machine Becomes God: AI, Animism & the Ancient Spell We Forgot"

https://substack.com/@gavinmounsey/note/c-197429231

Technomachos Ex Machina

Alazon Scribes and The Crisis of Authenticity

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/technomachos-ex-machina

Disrupting Divine Creative Flow

And the Artificial Messiah

https://divinenature.substack.com/p/the-artificial-messiah

An Unholy Invasion – Chatbots Are Colonizing Our Minds

https://www.joebot.xyz/p/an-unholy-invasion-ai-chatbots-are

The Chicoms are Coming! Quick, Close the "AI" Gap!

https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-chicoms-are-coming-quick-close

A Fatal Seduction — Artificial Intelligence Lures Children into Suicide

Close the door while you still have a choice

https://www.joebot.xyz/p/a-fatal-seduction-artificial-intelligence

