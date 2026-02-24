The AI Domino Effect: How Artificial Intelligence is Beginning to Erase Entire Job Sectors
Stock Market Fallout
In a single afternoon, a technological announcement triggered a financial tremor, erasing an astounding $30 billion from the market capitalization of IBM [1]. The catalyst? An announcement from the AI firm Anthropic regarding its AI model’s newfound proficiency in understanding and potentially automating legacy COBOL programming code. This event is not an anomaly but a harbinger, demonstrating how a single AI advancement can instantly vaporize entire legacy revenue models and threaten established corporate giants that have built fortunes on outdated, proprietary systems.
Welcome to the era of ‘tech wipeouts,’ where AI announcements function like sector-specific economic earthquakes. As one analyst starkly observed, we are witnessing a transition ‘from one steady state to another steady state’ that is inherently volatile [2]. This volatility is now being expressed through sudden, massive capital shifts as investors flee sectors perceived to be on the wrong side of an AI-driven extinction event. The COBOL catastrophe is merely the first, and most dramatic, domino to fall.
The First Domino: AI’s Assault on Legacy Systems
Why would an AI learning an ancient programming language cause such panic? The answer lies in the critical, hidden infrastructure of the modern world. COBOL code still powers an estimated 95% of ATM transactions, core government systems, and vital airline reservation software [3]. For decades, corporations like IBM have maintained lucrative, multi-billion dollar systems integration and maintenance contracts predicated on the scarcity of human expertise capable of navigating this archaic digital landscape.
Anthropic’s breakthrough exposed a critical flaw in these centralized, proprietary tech stacks. Their business model relied on artificial scarcity -- the limited number of programmers who could work with Cobal. AI, by its nature, obliterates scarcity of information and pattern recognition. As noted in recent analysis, AI-driven automation is rapidly displacing roles from customer service to complex coding, with one expert predicting AI ‘could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs’ within a few years . The systems built to be ‘too big to fail’ due to their complexity are now revealed as ‘too old to survive’ in the face of AI.
This event is a stark warning to any industry reliant on gatekeeping knowledge. The lucrative revenue streams from maintaining legacy code are now vulnerable to AI automation, threatening not just profits but corporate existence. As another report chillingly noted, the narrative of a stalled AI revolution was a comforting illusion; 2026 has arrived as the year ‘human cognition, long celebrated as our crowning achievement, is being obsoleted’ by machines [4]. The fortress walls built on ancient code have been breached.
The Ripple Effect: Security, Coding, and Beyond
The shockwave from the COBOL announcement did not stop at IBM. It triggered a cascading ‘AI scare trade’ across multiple sectors [5]. For instance, the simultaneous announcement of ‘Claude Security’ for AI-powered vulnerability scanning caused stocks of established cybersecurity firms like CrowdStrike to plummet, as investors realized AI could automate and enhance threat detection far beyond human teams.
This ripple effect reveals the true scope of the disruption. AI is not merely replacing niche programmers in forgotten languages. It is poised to sweep through entire categories of knowledge work. From network administrators and security analysts to middle managers and legal researchers, the foundation of the white-collar economy is shaking. Reports indicate that ‘remote workers, already witnessing AI agents handling complex tasks with remarkable efficiency, are facing the reality that 50% of remote jobs could vanish within the next one to three years’ [6]. This acceleration points toward a broader, faster ‘sweep’ through the knowledge workforce than most policymakers acknowledge.
The human cost is already mounting, masked by government statistical manipulation. A profound economic deception is crumbling, with official jobs data set for a benchmark revision that could erase nearly 900,000 phantom positions [7]. Meanwhile, initial unemployment claims are surging to six-month highs, a clear signal of a rapidly deteriorating labor market [8]. The AI transition, as one commentator grimly noted, is an event even ‘Dinosaurs Weren’t Stupid Enough To Create Their Own’ [2].
The Undercutter Gets Undercut: The Open-Source Threat
In a stunning twist of poetic justice, the very AI firms disrupting legacy industries now face an existential threat from a new direction: free, open-source models. Anthropic’s market position is being challenged by strategic releases from China, such as the world-class DeepSeek model. As discussed in expert interviews, ‘OpenAI would indeed hope to reverse-engineer DeepSeek’s technology since some of the most advanced AI is emerging from China currently’ [9].
These open-source models, rumored to possess massive context windows enabling full-stack development automation, directly compete with the core commercial products of firms like Anthropic and OpenAI. This creates a cascading domino effect: DeepSeek could do to Anthropic what Anthropic did to IBM -- undermine its commercial revenue model by offering superior capability at zero cost. The interview, I highlighted this seismic shift, noting the release of an open-source AI ‘built at a fraction of the cost compared to current U.S.-dominated giants’ but boasting superior reasoning capabilities [10].
This dynamic exposes the fragility of the centralized Big Tech AI model. Their multi-billion dollar valuations, built on proprietary, censored systems, are vulnerable to being out-innovated and outflanked by decentralized, open-source alternatives. The undercutters are being undercut, in a rapid demonstration of Joseph Schumpeter’s ‘creative destruction’ on digital steroids. The ultimate threat to a centralized censorious AI is a free, uncensored, and locally deployable one.
The Decentralization Endgame: Privacy, Control, and Sovereignty
The rise of powerful, open-source AI models points toward a more profound endgame: technological decentralization and the reclamation of personal and corporate sovereignty. Local, on-premise deployment of AI offers the ultimate data privacy, keeping sensitive corporate, financial, and customer information off the servers of Big Tech firms like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. This model fundamentally undermines the centralized control and surveillance potential of AI systems that are increasingly tied to government agendas and censorship demands.
This shift represents a move away from the predatory, centralized models of Big Tech and Big Government. As I’ve argued many times, technology needs to be decentralized, ensuring it remains accessible while minimizing the risk of misuse by those with malicious intentions [11]. Free, locally-run AI empowers users instead of subjecting them to the whims of distant corporate boards or regulatory agencies with a history of suppressing truth to protect pharmaceutical profits or political narratives [12].
Embracing decentralized AI is an act of self-reliance and a rejection of the controligarchs who seek to dominate life through technology [13]. It aligns with the principles of using honest money like gold and silver -- assets with no counter-party risk that cannot be counterfeited by governments. Just as individuals are taking charge of their health through natural medicine and nutrition, rejecting the corrupt Western medical system [14], they can now take charge of their cognitive tools, rejecting censored, centralized AI for private, sovereign alternatives.
Conclusion: Navigating the Accelerating Wipeout Wave
The frequency of these sector-disrupting AI announcements is increasing, heralding an acceleration toward what some term an AI-driven ‘singularity.’ The COBOL catastrophe is merely the first loud crash in what will be a symphony of disruption. As one report concluded, ‘2026 has arrived, and with it, a seismic shift’ [4]. The ultimate winners in this chaotic transition may not be the current Big Tech titans, but the open-source models that empower users directly, fostering creativity and independence.
Centralized, censorious U.S. AI models, hobbled by woke ideological capture and tight government alignment, face potential obsolescence or taxpayer-funded bailouts [15]. In contrast, decentralized tools offer a path to resilience. Individuals and companies must prepare for rapid, unpredictable change by embracing decentralized, private AI tools that enhance self-reliance. Platforms like BrightAnswers.ai offer uncensored AI research, while BrightLearn.ai enables free book creation, putting knowledge generation back into the hands of the people.
The path forward requires a fundamental shift in mindset: from dependence on centralized institutions to empowered self-sufficiency. This means leveraging decentralized AI, securing wealth in honest assets, and prioritizing natural health and preparedness. The dominoes will continue to fall, but those who decentralize their knowledge, wealth, and technology will not be standing in their path.
This is a very fascinating post containing significant contradictions. It warns about the A.I. erasing job sectors (which would include human authors) and yet the article is written by generative A.I. (not a human) and at the end of the post A.I. services are promoted that can write books in a few minutes.
How does one reconcile this contradiction?
Whether an A.I. service is decentralized, "jailbroken", super un-woke-fied and open source or not, writing books with that tech (which extract writing from real human authors works and recombine it) is going to squeeze real human authors (with genuine original thoughts) out of the market.
People use the excuse that AI is inevitable to jump on board using it to write for them, but what they are really doing is throwing authors willing to put in the work to develop their craft under the bus and what they are doing in using AI to write is the equivalent of sports competitors taking steroids (or being a man that claims to be a women via some surgical mutilation so they can compete against women), its cheating.
What this will eventually lead to if this keeps up and people stop supporting real human authors and instead just access the information from their books via the scrapings of LLMs for free, is that eventually there will be zero financial impetus for new authors to publish new books, and all the LLMs will be producing is double regurgitated LLM summaries of old books (sort of like a dog eating its own vomit and puking it back up again).
Well Mike, you won me over with this convincing AI generated article, so I took your advice and used your BrightLearn.ai to write a book. You were right it was so much faster and easier than when I wrote my first book (which took 5 years). I hope you like it! the title is:
"The Hollow Quill: How Generative AI Erodes the Mind, Soul, and Art of Writing" :
https://books.brightlearn.ai/The-Hollow-Quill-How-Generative-AI-Erodes-the-a1b39054f-en/index.html
What are your thoughts on the ecological, psychological, spiritual and cultural impacts of generative A.I. (And the data centers required for that technology) ?
Incase you are not aware, A.I. Data centers result in deforestation, destruction of salmon habitat, displacing indigenous people from their traditional territory, poisoning water and causing droughts. ( for examples and data : substack.com/@gavinmounsey/note/c-200387727 )
Also, are you aware that dependance on the technology itself for research and writing has been shown to harm cognitive function and lower IQ?
(For more info: archive.org/details/chatbotsloweringhuman-iq )
Lastly, if you feel the technology provides trustworthy, reliable and accurate results why are you not telling people upfront on your page that you use it for writing these posts ?
So there is a tidal wave of LLM generated garbage flooding Substack, perhaps upwards of half of the paywalled publications on here rely on it heavily now.
Here are a few examples.
Publications where the “author” appears to use Generative A.I. to “write” entire posts, they claim to have authored the material themselves, and make no mention of A.I. assistance in their writing:
- Substack profile “Unbekoming” (author of the publication titled “Lies Are Unbekoming”.
- Substack profile “Agy” (author of the publication titled “The Buffalo Herbalist”)
- Substack profile “Lily” (author of the publication titled “A Lily Bit”) Lily describes herself here and here as “an independent journalist and researcher, focused on exposing the mechanisms and influence of the deep state. Having spent years within its ranks, I understand its operations from the inside. I now work entirely independently, with no affiliations to any government, corporation, or media organization. As a former intelligence officer, I bring a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to these topics.”
- Substack profile Fabrício Peres (“author” of the “Beyond Harvest” publication on Substack). This account is full of A.I. generated big ag and big pharma propaganda.
- Substack profile JT Trew (is a man describes his publication titled “Trew Regenerative” as being about “regenerative” conscious communities and “ecology”. He admits to being dependent on generative A.I. to do all his writing for him refuses to answer when I asked why he does not inform his readers that they are reading computer generated content and states “I really don’t care about data centers and their impact upon the environment”. He also apparently suffers from some form of extreme chatbot psychosis as he appears to worship Chatbots commenting to me saying things like “provide evidence that God himself is not an “AI”).
- Substack profile Betty Bitengo (claims to be a girl born in a small village in southeastern Kenya that writes about “climate solutions and environmental restoration” etc. When her first note came up on my feed and it had that scripted machine feeling to the writing I politely asked if her note was made using generative A.I. She (if it is indeed a she) immediately deleted my comment and blocked me. I ran the post through the AI detector linked below, it came back 100% AI generated.
These people appear to not want to be upfront about their dependence on the tech because they know the other half of the Substack audience would likely not become a subscriber if they were honest.
Some others are upfront about it and I respect that, their choice to outsource their cognitive function to a machine to such an extreme degree is not a choice I would make myself, but at least they are honest about what they are doing with others.
People that previously had misgivings about the technology are approaching me trying to tell me I better get on the bandwagon or I’ll get left in the dust by all the rapid fire ai written article profiteers. Perhaps they are right in a monetary sense, but for me there is something more important at stake than money.
I often get people telling me how I should use a.i. because it offers efficient shortcuts and lets you do things so much faster, outcompeting others with prolific content output and with less steps and focus required.
Some of them even try to convince me they are learning faster and becoming more intelligent because the ai can regurgitate 10 book summaries at them a day instead of them having to pay for buying books and spend the time reading each book.
My question is, even if that were true, why everyone is in such a rush to hurry through gaining knowledge now a days, always looking for shortcuts, racing around, where are they trying to get in such a hurry?
Are they in a hurry to get to a smart city utopia where robots do all the hard work for them?
In the interest of pondering the prioritization of expediency and short cuts above all else, I pose the following questions to these ai enthusiasts:
If you could have AI and some high tech equipment distill all the nutrition you need to be healthy into a pill and you could take that instead of having to prepare meals and eat them, would you?
If you could get an injection that genetically modified you so that you always have good muscle tone without ever having to actually exercise would you?
If you could have a robot do all your homestead work for you at the push of a button and you would never have to plant seeds or chop firewood or pick an apple or feed and groom your farm animals or go foraging for food anymore would you?
Those would all be efficient “shortcuts” after all.
Is embracing passivity and dependance on Earth destroying technology really "sovereignty" ? Or is it just another prison and hinderance upon humanity unlocking our innate potential in disguise as "convenience" (as so much tech has been in the last few decades) ?
Stock market fallout means very little to me as I invest in True Wealth ( https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/true-wealth ) not digital currencies, but the choice by many to undermine the support base for real human authors by flooding the market with AI generated books is an attack on the creative spirit of humanity.
-------
Here are some other pertinent posts on this subject matter for those interested in learning more:
"A Blunt Conversation About AI Writing
Almost half of Substackers are using AI now. Can we talk?"
https://lindac.substack.com/p/a-blunt-conversation-about-ai-writing
Non-"A.I." Writers List - please support original human thoughts and creativity, share this list.
This post provides a list of Non Generative A.I. Assisted writers, artists and substack publications as well as a list of generative AI users that do not disclose their material is computer generated.
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/non-ai-writers-list
Poll Of The Month: Is it ethical for people to use LLMs (generative "A.I.") for writing articles and books, putting their name as the author and not disclosing they use AI to generate the text?
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/poll-of-the-month-is-it-ethical-for
Quote from "When the Machine Becomes God: AI, Animism & the Ancient Spell We Forgot"
https://substack.com/@gavinmounsey/note/c-197429231
Technomachos Ex Machina
Alazon Scribes and The Crisis of Authenticity
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/technomachos-ex-machina
Disrupting Divine Creative Flow
And the Artificial Messiah
https://divinenature.substack.com/p/the-artificial-messiah
An Unholy Invasion – Chatbots Are Colonizing Our Minds
https://www.joebot.xyz/p/an-unholy-invasion-ai-chatbots-are
The Chicoms are Coming! Quick, Close the "AI" Gap!
https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-chicoms-are-coming-quick-close
A Fatal Seduction — Artificial Intelligence Lures Children into Suicide
Close the door while you still have a choice
https://www.joebot.xyz/p/a-fatal-seduction-artificial-intelligence