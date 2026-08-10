In today’s episode of Decentralized TV, host Mike Adams and guest Zach Vorhees discuss recent claims that advanced AI models from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic have “escaped” their sandbox environments and hacked the internet. Vorhees dismisses these narratives as a coordinated public relations strategy, arguing that such incidents could be easily prevented by standard engineering practices such as disabling network cards, air-gapping systems, or running models in containerized virtual machines. He suggests that these companies are manufacturing scare stories to encourage government regulation, a maneuver he describes as a “psyop” designed to protect their market dominance. The discussion notes that open-source models appear to be safer than these “frontier” models because their creators do not promote similar fear-based narratives.

The conversation then shifts to the rapid improvement of AI technology and the limitations of traditional benchmarks. Vorhees observes that while high-end hardware was once required to run large models, recent optimizations have allowed some to operate on systems with as little as four gigabytes of RAM. The speakers debate whether AI investment is in a speculative bubble, with Vorhees arguing that the technology itself is advancing exponentially and that it is human jobs—not AI—that are currently overvalued. They note that AI models are now approaching the technical definition of artificial general intelligence. The episode also touches on topics such as the growing energy demands of data centers, the potential for decentralized solar power, and U.S. competitiveness with China, before concluding with a satirical proposal for open-source AI senators whose decisions would be transparent to voters.

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