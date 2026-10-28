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WindDancer
10h

Can you put together a class Mike, for people who have some AI experience, but would like to learn more? How to write prompts, how to automate workflow. How to direct AI or build their own. If you don't have to time to put classes together, can you recommend a resource? Thanks for all you do.

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