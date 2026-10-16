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EHFoundation
Oct 16

Thanks Mike for keeping US informed on AI many of US do not understand

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Smacko9
Oct 18

Eric Weinstein:

'the forces driving artificial intelligence, geopolitical collapse,

and the illusion of modern reality.'

https://youtu.be/IkhmdTqSvJw

Oct12'26

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