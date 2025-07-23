The 21st-century race for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—and eventually Artificial Superintelligence (ASI)—is not merely a contest of algorithms or computing power, but fundamentally one of energy dominance. While Western policymakers remain distracted by semiconductor shortages and renewable energy targets, China has executed a single-minded national strategy: securing cheap, abundant, and scalable electricity to power its AI ambitions.

The implications are stark: China’s AI superiority is guaranteed not by breakthroughs in neural networks, but by its unrivaled expansion of coal-fired power plants, nuclear initiatives, and geopolitical energy maneuvering. The U.S., meanwhile, stumbles under self-imposed energy austerity, regulatory paralysis, and climate-cultism infrastructure dismantling.

The consequences are irreversible: China is outpacing the U.S. in AI development because it holds the decisive advantage—command of energy capacity.

This chart shown below from Visual Capitalist reveals what I consider to be the most important trend in the history of human civilization. It shows that China already produces 10,000+ TWh of energy per year, more than double USA output. Electricity is the single most important input into AI data centers, and it's the most difficult factor to scale. The U.S. is already 15 years behind China at this very moment, even as the singularity moment of AGI arrival is far less than 15 years away.

Note that power generation for both the USA and the EU has largely stalled, and this is due to western countries surrendering to climate lunacy, which demands the dismantling of energy infrastructure in the name of "decarbonization" — a catch-all label that implores the human race to return to a 19th century existence without air conditioning or combustion engines. China, meanwhile, has massively expanded its domestic power generation by relying 62% on fossil fuels (oil and gas), not primarily solar, wind or hydro.

You can also listen to my podcast explanation of all this in the following Brighteon.com podcast from my Health Ranger Report channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/100b8066-4554-4b81-aea1-cda5366ab63a

Understanding China's energy dominance

China’s Energy Dominance

• 10,000 Terawatt-Hours (TWh) produced annually—China’s electricity generation dwarfs the U.S. (4,400 TWh), EU (2,700 TWh), and India (2,100 TWh) combined.

• 62% Coal & Gas Dependence—China has added 300GW of new coal power since 2022 (enough to power Germany twice over). Unlike the West, Beijing recognizes fossil fuels as transitional necessities for AI industrialization.

• Cheap Power (<8¢/kWh) in China enables energy-intensive AI research while U.S. firms pay up to 33¢/kWh in many regions—a fourfold handicap.

America’s Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis

• Grid Collapse Concerns: PJM Interconnection warns that U.S. energy grids cannot support AI expansion. Companies like Microsoft and OpenAI now build their own power plants just to sustain data centers.

• Nuclear Failure: The U.S. AP1000 reactor program—promised to alleviate shortages—faces delays until 2040 - 2044. Even if realized, each reactor adds only 10 TWh/year, a fraction of China’s 10,000 TWh lead. (When it comes to TWh, the math ain't mathin'.)

• Renewable Illusions: U.S. wind/solar ambitions remain unrealistic for AI-scale energy. Intermittency, battery limitations, and land-use conflicts make renewables inadequate for supercomputing needs.

Tump promises that ten Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear power plants will begin construction in the USA by 2030, with completion dates likely around 2040 - 2044 based on construction timelines for previous plants. Each of those ten plants produces about 10 TWh per year if they are run 24/7. Ten of those would produce about 100 TWh annually, raising the USA numbers on this chart from 4,400 TWh to 4,500 TWh annually. (Yes, it's miniscule compared to China.)

By the time these power plants even come online to power AI data centers in the USA, China will have long achieved AGI or ASI (superintelligence), with many of today's best experts estimating this milestone in human history will be achieved by the year 2030... long before the U.S. can even begin to catch up on power generation.

China was able to achieve this massive growth in power generation by relying largely on fossil fuels, while pushing "climate accords" on western nations like the USA, which was foolish enough to go along with the Democrats' plan to destroy U.S. power infrastructure. Strategically, China was able to set the USA back by about 15 years on power generation, giving China absolute dominance in total power output and hence AI data centers inputs.

AI data centers are hungry for power

The Data Center Boom

• Training GPT-4 consumed an estimated 50 GWh—equivalent to 40 years of household electricity use. Future models (100-trillion+ parameters) may require 100× more power.

• Chinese Data-Center Clusters—such as Guizhou’s 'Big Data Valley'—are strategically built near coal plants for cheap, uninterrupted power.

China’s Strategic Edge

• Cost Arbitrage: U.S. firms face prohibitive energy prices (see recent Reuters coverage of the JPL Eastern power grid), whereas Chinese AI labs (Huawei, Alibaba, Baidu) operate on subsidized electricity.

• Workforce Advantage: China graduates 5× more STEM experts annually than the U.S. While U.S. universities churn out woke idiots, China's universities are producing highly capable engineers.

• Domestic Chip Independence: Sanctions accelerated SMIC’s 7nm advancements by China, reducing reliance on U.S. semiconductors and evading Trump's punitive tariffs.

The race to AI is actually a race to scale up power generation. China has won that race, and the USA has lost so badly that achieving parity with China would have required the U.S. to initiate a massive power grid upgrade effort no later than 2010. That didn't happen. As a result, the U.S. has lost the race to AGI because it was seduced by climate cultists and went along with their mission to destroy domestic power infrastructure. This was the very first act of fake president Joe Biden in 2021, of course: To cancel energy infrastructure and make sure America stayed far behind China in energy production.

It's already too late for the USA to catch up

The Accelerating Consensus

AGI is likely to be achieved by 2030 or sooner. When machine learning scientists were polled about the expected arrival date of AGI in 2010, they thought the target date might be 2050. When polled ten years later (in 2020), they believed AGI would arrive much more quickly... by 2040.

Now, although there is no across-the-board consensus, many credible AI and machine learning experts predict AGI "singularity" will be achieved anywhere from 2026 - 2035.

My own assessment puts it at 2030 - 2032, or more than decade before the USA's new nuclear power plants even come online.

Why the U.S. Can’t Catch Up

• Energy Famine: No scalable U.S. solution exists before 2040—too late for AGI.

• Climate Cultism Run Amok: Climate policies closed coal plants while China added 300 GW in coal capacity (2022–2024).

Geopolitical implications of China's AI and energy dominance: U.S. will be forced to surrender to China

China’s AI edge will strongly reshape global power dynamics:

• Economic Warfare: Cutting off the U.S. power grid for 24 hours, disabling ports, or collapsing financial systems via AI-driven cyberwarfare.

• Military Supremacy: Autonomous drones, hypersonic missiles, and AI-directed naval fleets operating with unlimited energy reserves.

All of Trump's punitive tariffs targeting China today are going to be repaid a hundred times over when China's AI dominance is fully rolled out. The U.S. will very quickly be forced to agree to terms of surrender to China. The dollar will be destroyed, as it has been relentlessly weaponized by the West to punish BRICS nations like China. And China will demand access to U.S. farmland and ports while forcing the U.S. to back down from attempts at global naval dominance, where the U.S. projects naval power over the world's key shipping lanes and choke points (Straight of Malaca, Straight of Hormuz, Panama Canal, Suez Canal, etc).

The West’s delusion is that technological talent alone can compete without energy superiority. This belief -- and a shocking lack of foresight by U.S. government and industry leaders -- will lead to the end of the U.S. empire and a new multi-polar geopolitical ecosystem dominated by China.

Notably, the U.S. government has, for decades, suppressed free energy technologies in order to maintain oil scarcity as a means of control and coercion. Soon, the U.S. empire will pay the ultimate prices for stifling innovation and crippling its own power potential. And all the tariffs and sanctions in the world won't matter one bit.

Why I built the world's most capable AI engine on Qwen, a China-created base model

My company's free AI model is by far the best AI engine in the world on "reality-based topics" like vaccines, honest money, history, natural medicine, survival skills and more. On our reality-based testing scores, Enoch scores 87 out of 100, while ChatGPT scores 12 out of 100. It is free to use at Brighteon.AI and is a heavily-modified Qwen engine (built by Alibaba) with special retraining in the following areas:

Nutrition, phytonutrients, phytochemicals

Natural medicine, alternative medicine

Herbal medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and other systems

Prepping and survival skills, extensive how-to DIY knowledge

Gardening, permaculture, food production and diagnosing plant diseases

COVID, hospitals, Big Pharma, doctors and the corruption of the medical system

Special knowledge on reversing cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, depression, ADD and other common conditions

Extensive knowledge in foods, diets and recipes

Extensive knowledge of vaccines and virology

Extensive knowledge of all ingredients in foods, cosmetics, personal care products, pesticides and consumer products, including detailed analysis of potential harm or benefits

Climate reality, energy and alternative energy

Declassified government documents on UFOs and more

Extensive UFO document collection from the Arlington Institute

Banking and finance, economics and Austrian economics

Cryptocurrency and all Decentralize TV interviews

Pollution, toxic metals and chemicals, exposure and detox

True history including false flags

Government and geopolitics, globalism, tyranny, deep state ops and more

Government conspiracies, MK Ultra, CIA, Operation Paperclip and more

Culture, media

Philosophy, history and liberty

Spirituality and consciousness, remote viewing, etc.

Our in-house AI technology goes far behind "fine tuning" or RAG methods and actually alters vector weights across the LLM based on a signal-to-noise response to specific prompts. We built the Enoch data set and wrote all the data ingestion algorithms ourselves, using 36 workstations, three rack-mounted servers, about $2 million in expenses and 20 months of time. As a result of our modular approach, we can apply our "Enoch" data set and training approach to any base model that's released.

Use Enoch for free at Brighteon.AI and ask it anything you want. It is strongest on the topics listed above. It is not a reasoning model, so don't ask it complex math problems. It's also great at writing articles, translating text and summarizing content.