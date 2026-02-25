The Health Ranger's newsletter

LadyTrilo
8h

All the while Trump and crew tell the cult followers that the economy is just GREAT, jobs are coming back while simultaneously passing EO’s that support the expansion and funding of AI, which will destroy the jobs he claims to be creating. If it were not so evil, all the continued gaslighting to his cult followers is brilliant. Listen to what I say, but do not pay attention to what I do behind the curtain.

I try to tell and show his cult followers aka my friends and family or those suffering TDS what is happening and they refuse to listen. They all tell me I’m the crazy one. I sure hope they do not come to my door when the SHTF. They were warned and failed to listen. That will be their problem.

ShootyBear
10h

If AI and robots replace everyone, won’t it result in cheaper costs of production, which is deflationary? So the government might have to print money - and hand it out to people - in order to prevent a hyper deflationary collapse.

Things are going to be spicy for sure though. I think your basic advice is still good advice for people.

