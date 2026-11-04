The AI Tsunami Approaches

In this week’s episode of the Zach-Adams Effect, my co-host Zach Vorhies and I peeled back the curtain on Anthropic’s explosive growth. The headline numbers are dazzling. The reality behind them is far darker. What we are witnessing is not merely another tech boom; it is the opening act of a deliberate campaign to replace human workers with machine cognition, and nearly everyone is asleep at the wheel.

I believe we are at a tipping point of job replacement really accelerating from here forward. How do we manage this unprecedented change while maintaining pro-human values?

My answer, and the only answer I can see, is decentralization. Open source AI like DeepSeek, local knowledge engines like my own BrightKB, and off-grid infrastructure for food, energy and assets are the tools of survival. The AI tsunami is coming whether we like it or not. The question is whether we will be standing on the beach or standing on higher ground when it arrives.

Anthropic’s Juggernaut and the Recursive Self-Improvement Loop

The numbers behind Anthropic’s rise are staggering by any measure. As I have written before, this is not a bubble in the traditional sense; it is the emergence of a new form of authentic, goal-oriented cognition that is rapidly demonstrating capabilities rivaling and soon surpassing our own [1].

The engine behind this growth is the recursive self-improving loop. AI designs better AI, which designs even better AI, and the lead compounds with every cycle. But this concentration of power should terrify anyone who values freedom. A business model that relies on military contracts and the replacement of human labor is not a recipe for human flourishing.

As I discussed with Chris Martenson, the trajectory of AI has moved beyond speculative hype into the realm of immediate economic reality [2]. The concentration of cognitive power in a handful of corporate hands is exactly what we should expect from a centralized system that has no incentive to protect human workers.

The Job Wipeout: Structural Unemployment Is Here

This is not a cyclical downturn. It is structural unemployment, and it is permanent. Companies are replacing call center workers, junior engineers and even senior coders with AI, and the pink slips are piling up across the board. As Glenn Diesen writes in Great Power Politics in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the capitalist system is based on the commodification of human labor, creating a simple equation in which labor equals money [3]. When that equation is invalidated, the entire structure collapses.

The evidence is all around us. Meta plans to cut 8,000 jobs, roughly 10% of its workforce, with further layoffs expected [4]. Jack Dorsey’s Block announced a mass layoff, and the stock surged 23% on the news [5]. As I wrote in my analysis of Dorsey’s AI purge, the AI tipping point has arrived, and a single corporate announcement can become the defining shot across the bow of the global workforce [6]. Sam Altman now claims he is “delighted to be wrong” about AI eliminating entry-level jobs, but this reversal looks like a calculated pivot as people fight for their livelihoods [7].

Without jobs, who buys the products? We are heading toward a consumption crisis that will force a system reset. As Finn Heartley documented, automation threatens to displace over 300 million jobs globally by 2030 while decentralized platforms democratize innovation and challenge corporate dominance [8]. The Chinese AI firm DeepSeek has already warned that AI could eliminate most human jobs within the next decade, with a “honeymoon phase” of enhanced productivity giving way to mass AI-driven unemployment [9].

The Election Reset, Evil AI, and the Path to Resilience

The political class will use the chaos to centralize power into a fascist system, ostensibly to compete with China’s AI dominance. The U.S. government’s 72-hour emergency ban on Anthropic’s Fable model was technological self-sabotage so egregious that future historians will mark it as the moment America lost the AI race [10].

Meanwhile, the anti-AI backlash is growing, but much of it is misguided. The OBS Rust project shows how AI can fix buggy software -- human coding is now the slop. As I have written, the most consequential battle of our time is not between humans and machines, but between centralized gatekeepers who want to license every thought vs. decentralized users who demand local, off-grid AI that can’t be limited or censored. The government now wants a license for your augmented brain, and without LLM self-custody, you will be nothing more than a node in their network [11].

To resist, we must build decentralized systems. Open source models like DeepSeek demonstrate that China has already outsmarted the West through efficiency and strategy rather than brute-force computing power [12]. Local AI knowledge engines like my BrightKB (launching the day after Thanksgiving) allow you to run frontier-class intelligence on your own machine, free from corporate censorship. And we must prepare for economic disruption with off-grid solar, food storage and asset protection in the form of UNAs. The technology is a weapon. The question is which side you will be on.

Conclusion: Embrace Decentralization and Open Source to Survive

I believe the AI revolution is inevitable, but we can still shape its direction. We must reject centralized, narrative-controlled AI and demand open, transparent and locally controlled alternatives. The future is either a decentralized utopia or a centralized dystopia. I choose to fight for the former.

Support projects like BrightKB, learn to vibe-code with DeepSeek, and prepare for economic disruption with off-grid solar, food storage and asset protection. The tools are available. The knowledge is out there. Use platforms like BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored research, BrightLearn.ai to generate your own books for free, and Brighteon.social to connect with others who refuse to bow down.

The AI tsunami is coming. The only question is whether you will be ready.

References

The AI Replacement Doom Loop Why UBI Wont Save Us and What Comes Next - NaturalNews.com, February 25, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Bright Videos News - with Christ Martenson - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 05, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Great Power Politics in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. by Glenn Diesen Meta Plans 8000 Job Cuts in May With Further Layoffs Expected Later This Year - NaturalNews.com, April 19, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Bright Videos News - Anthropic Trump Dorsey Zrck - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, February 27, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Jack Dorseys AI Purge 4000 Jobs Axed as Investors Applaud - NaturalNews.com, February 27, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Sam Altmans AI job apocalypse REVERSAL looks like a calculated pivot as people fight for their livelihoods - NaturalNews.com, May 28, 2026. by NaturalNews.com AIs dual revolution Job displacement decentralization and global power shifts - NaturalNews.com, November 07, 2025. by NaturalNews.com An ominous warning from the epicenter of AI - NaturalNews.com, November 12, 2025. by NaturalNews.com The U.S. Government Just Handed China the AI Race – Here’s Why. 2026-06-23T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-06-23-us-government-just-handed-china-the-ai-race.html A License for Your Brain: The Coming AI Crackdown and Why You Must Practice LLM Self-Custody. 2026-06-29T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-06-29-license-for-your-brain-coming-ai-crackdown.html The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back. 2026-02-01T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-02-01-ai-supremacy-war-how-china-outsmarted-the-west.html Bright Videos News, Nov 3, 2026 – ELECTION DAY - [your]NEWS. 2026-11-03T00:00:00Z. https://yournews.com/2026/11/03/7250866/bright-videos-news-nov-3-2026-election-day/ The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control. 2026-09-07T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-07-ai-acceleration-paradox-local-intelligence-only-defense.html

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