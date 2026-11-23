On today’s interview broadcast, a panel of commentators examined two dominant and opposing factions shaping the future of artificial intelligence, as described by AI developer and data center operator Mike Adams. Adams argued that one faction, which he associated with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Senator Marco Rubio, opposes open source AI and seeks to restrict American access to it in order to enable censorship, mass surveillance, and government-aligned guardrails. He contrasted this with a second faction, which he linked to Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Elon Musk, that supports open source AI capable of running locally at no cost beyond electricity and one-time hardware expenses. Adams said he uses open source models such as DeepSeek and Qwen for numerous projects without guardrails, surveillance, or subscriptions, and that he is building tools he intends to offer to the public for free. He characterized the contest between these factions as an active war over control of AI, and he said he supports Nvidia and China’s continued promotion of open source AI. Adams also remarked on the irony that China, in his assessment, offers a more democratized version of AI while the United States pursues a more centrally controlled model, a claim panelist Michael Yon called an inversion of reality.

Adams further argued that China’s open source strategy is tactical, aimed at undermining U.S. frontier AI labs by releasing models that are nearly as capable, and he noted China’s long-term outlook and its cheaper electricity grid as advantages for model training. Panelist Matt Bracken suggested that a country lagging at the bleeding edge of chips and frontier AI benefits from open source because it allows its entire industry to rapidly approach America’s leading models. Adams said China has developed its own chip lithography and that Huawei is building chips, meaning restrictions on Western technology may no longer constrain it. He also argued that Jensen Huang’s approach of selling GPUs to China was intended to keep Chinese firms standardized on Nvidia’s CUDA software and dependent on Western technology, an approach Adams said led to Huang being labeled a traitor by critics. Bracken and Adams discussed the circular financing surrounding Nvidia and the broader AI-adjacent stock market, with Adams describing the financing as sketchy and almost Ponzi-like while maintaining that Nvidia still makes the best compute chips in the world. The panel also discussed energy resilience, with Adams recommending solar panels, battery systems, and diesel heaters as practical preparations, and he warned that a new tariff beginning December 4th would roughly double domestic solar panel prices through 2027.

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